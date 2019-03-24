Ancient apparitions

Almost every society has its own stories of spirits. Stretching across the globe for as long as history has been recorded, the tales tell of ghosts returning from the other side. The manner in which they return may differ, but the core of the stories are all the same.
In Mesopotamia, the land of the dead was known as Irkalla, according to the Ancient History Encyclopedia. Souls lived in darkness, fed off of dirt and drank from mud puddles. Ereshkigal ruled over this world and did not permit souls to leave except on missions where they needed to right a wrong in the physical world.
The Egyptians believed the soul traveled to the Hall of Truth to be judged by Osiris and the 42 judges. The heart of the deceased was weighed against the feather of truth and, if found lighter, the soul could proceed to the afterlife; otherwise, it was eaten by monsters. Two of the five parts of the soul, Ba and Ka — respectively the spirit and personality of a person — could return to Earth as a single form, Akh, if proper burial rites had not been observed or a wrong had been committed against the deceased.
Ancient Greece and Rome had many beliefs about the afterlife, the most common of which is paying Charon the Ferryman to cross the river Styx. Both of these cultures openly accepted the existence of ghosts. Some spirits appeared in dreams to comfort loved ones, while other apparitions manifested in dimly lit rooms to address their untimely death or improper burial rites.
Chinese Philosopher Mo Ti (470-391 BCE) considered ghosts a reality and even accepted a report in which Xuan, king of Zhou, was murdered by the ghost of Minister Tu Po. Their afterlife involves crossing a bridge over an abyss for judgment. If pure, the soul is allowed to move on where it is stripped of its earthly memories. If not, it is cast from the bridge and descends to Hell. To this day, ghost festivals are still held in China to honor the dead. Food and gifts are left out for spirits in hopes that it will appease them enough to keep them in their own realm.
Mayans believed the soul traveled to the underworld, known as Xibalba. A spirit dog would lead the soul across a great body of water and guide it through the various traps and tricks that Lords of the Dead would use to try to prevent the deceased from reaching the Tree of Life, where it could climb to paradise. Returned spirits were thought to come back as plants with a positive or negative purpose.
Ancient Celtic people celebrated Samhain, their version of the Day of the Dead. It was on this day that the veil between the living and the dead was believed to be thin, allowing spirits to walk again in our world. Villagers slaughtered cattle in celebration and salted the meat for winter. They burned bones in giant bone fires, the origins of what we now refer to as bonfires.
Six unique civilizations from different parts of the world all speak of spirits returning from the other side. Each story involves a righting of wrongs or amending faulty burial rites. Ancient societies believed that ghosts were real. It wasn’t until modern times that they transitioned to the world of fiction.
