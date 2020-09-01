Anchor Bistro and Bar closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Anchor Bistro and Bar will close its doors this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant announced on social media Tuesday.

This is the first time Anchor Bistro and Bar has had an employee test positive for the disease. The restaurant employs 41 people. All employees who worked with the person are also being tested.

"....we are taking this time to be cautious and not put any of our employees or customers in a potential problematic situation," the post said. "This will mark the first time we have closed for any reason since the start of Idaho’s reopening, and we are taking this time to give employees a break and piece of mind."

The restaurant plans to reopen Sept. 4. Any updates will be posted on the Anchor Bistro and Bar Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0