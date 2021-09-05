Analysis: Will lawmakers embrace, or ignore, McGeachin’s task force?

There isn’t much the task force can do on its own. It can make good on its plans to comment on the State Board of Education’s proposed campus diversity, equity and inclusion policy. (Spoiler alert: Bet on the task force to come after Little’s State Board on this one.) But everything else will require the Legislature’s help.

Which makes one of the task force’s six recommendations a bit self-evident: work with the House and Senate education committees. “OK, that sounds good,” said Senate Education Chairman Steven Thayn, R-Emmett. But after reading over the recommendations, Thayn withheld judgment; “I didn’t get a good sense of what they were trying to do.”

On school choice, the task force was vague by consensus.

Task force member Ryan Spoon pushed hard for a specific school choice recommendation: education savings accounts that would allow parents to move money into the public, charter or private school they prefer. As a parent who sends his kids to private schools, he said the only way to force change is to give parents the power of the pocketbook.