Analysis: The harsh realities of a children’s pandemic

During their news conference Wednesday, Bramwell and Peterman didn’t even try to hide their frustration.

“I’m not coming up with any nice words to describe the way that the school boards have responded to this problem,” Bramwell said. “They just don’t seem to understand the importance of masks in public settings. Masks to me are a rather trivial thing to wear in the course of my day as an emergency doctor.”

Calling the decisions of some school boards “shameful,” Peterman also came prepared with research: positive coronavirus test rates, by zip code, for kids in the Treasure Valley.

All the test rates are high, well above the 5 percent threshold that suggests whether an outbreak is out of control. But in Boise, where masks are required in schools, last week’s rate was 17 percent. The rate in West Ada was 21 percent — and possibly stabilizing, two weeks into a school mask mandate, Peterman said. Nampa’s positive test rate was 30 percent, and showing no signs of slowing down.

5. Things are probably going to get worse

Nearly all of the state’s coronavirus metrics are going the wrong way.