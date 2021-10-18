Analysis: Idaho’s new law reignites decades-old debate about how to manage wolves

Hunting groups divided after Legislature’s ‘big step’ At the same time, sporting groups have become increasingly divided over the issue of wolves. Elk numbers in popular hunting areas like the North Fork of the Clearwater River had dropped from historic numbers even before wolves were reintroduced and have not recovered. Other areas, such as parts of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, have seen elk numbers drop since reintroduction. But overall, the elk population has grown. In 2020, the elk harvest was up 12% from the 10-year average, the seventh straight year that Idaho hunters have harvested more than 20,000 animals. There remains a perception among many hunters that wolves have hurt their hunt, either by reducing the numbers or by moving the elk into farm areas out of the backcountry.

But most groups opposed the new law because, in particular, it took management away from the Idaho Fish and Game Commission, which has had control over the state’s wildlife since a 1938 initiative, said Brian Brooks of the Idaho Wildlife Federation. “It was the first time in commission history,” Brooks said. “This was a big step.” Lawmakers rubbed salt into the wound by allowing the wolf population to be cut from 1,500, which was the estimate by Idaho Fish and Game, to as low as 150, which was the number set in the Idaho Wolf Management plan in 2000. Almost no one in the ranching, hunting or trapping community thinks that lower number will be reached, though. But Carter Niemeyer, a former trapper for Wildlife Services and former wolf recovery coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, worries that paying Montana trappers and hunters to kill wolves could give them an incentive to kill pups in the dens when they are most vulnerable. And he is skeptical of Idaho Fish and Game’s population estimates. “I don’t think there are as many as they say there are,” Niemeyer said.