GOODING — The cowboys are in their underwear, packed under a small pavilion, preparing for the rodeo. Some of them have black and blue splotches on their legs or backs. A few are wrapping their knees tight, taping wrists, tightening braces. When they’re done, they put on their shirts and vests, covering up the bandages and straps holding their bodies together.
Soft-spoken Garrett Smith of Rexburg is 24 but could pass for 18. He’s ranked 11th in the world on the Professional Cowboys Association bull riding circuit, and tore his groin while bull riding two weeks ago, which is especially annoying for him because he hates the stretching that comes with rehab.
“It was black and blue down my whole leg,” Smith said. “I’ve been doing every kind of magic trick they can think of to get it healed fast.”
Smith is one of more than 40 professional bull riders participating in the PRCA Xtreme Bulls event at the Gooding Pro Rodeo Wednesday night. He’s drawn a bull called Cross Faded, an animal he hasn’t seen before.
“I know he bucks,” he said. “That’s it.”
Fighters of beasts
It’s 10 minutes before the rodeo starts and PRCA bullfighter Nate Jestes of Douglas, Wyoming, is warming up with some lunges. He’s squinting because at 7:50 p.m. the sun’s right in his face, even with his cowboy hat on. He jogs a little, stretches his quads, then starts putting on his pads.
There’s a long, red scab running up from Jestes’ forehead into the thinning hair on top of his head. He got that gash two weeks ago in Dodge City, Kansas, from the flailing bells attached to a bucking bull’s rope.
“Them bells just got whipped down on top of my head and split my head open,” Jestes said.
Jestes has been fighting bulls for 11 years, but he’s only been back in the arena for a few weeks after eight months recovering from major surgery — he tore his hamstring off his pelvis. He said he’s still shaking off the rust, getting back to taking on bulls the way he knows he’s capable.
PRCA bullfighter Cade Burns of Laramie, Wyoming, has been fighting bulls for 11 years, too. Like many cowboys he went professional when he turned 18. Rodeo is in his blood. He says he loves the sport for the camaraderie and the beauty of bulls and broncs.
Bullfighters have to be quick. To stay fit, Burns hits the gym every day, taking special care to keep his lower body strong. Endurance and agility are crucial, because if Burns is slow, a rider could get stepped on, or gored or worse. Tonight he’ll have to stay quick for 40 bulls, and be ready to go again the next day.
Fighting bulls is all about muscle memory, Burns said.
“If you’re thinking about what you’re doing, you’re too late,” he said. “It’s already happened; it’s over and done with.”
Burns watches film of the bulls to prepare for each event, and has his wife, Caylee Burns, take video of him so that he can critique himself after a rodeo. He has his eye on a couple of bulls tonight, but there’s one that he’ll be paying special attention to: Zig Zag.
“He can be really mean,” Burns said. “He looks for the bull rider. He’s the one that I kind of put a star next to, as far as I might have to really work there.”
Tonight’s bullfighters — Jestes, Burns and Dusty Tuckness of Meeteetse, Wyoming — are all seasoned, decorated bullfighters. The crowd might barely notice them, but in some ways they’re the most important athletes in the arena, keeping one of the world’s most dangerous sports just safe enough.
Bred to buck
Gooding County Fair Manager Don Gill thinks bulls are misunderstood.
“They’re not mean,” Gill said. “They’re bred to buck.”
Gill is wearing a mint-green button-down and has a lip of tobacco in his mouth. He says that, while it’s tiring, rodeo time is his favorite time of the year.
“It’s one of the biggest things for this town,” he said.
Bull riders and bullfighters, who travel from Florida to Washington and everywhere in between, say the Gooding Pro Rodeo, if it isn’t America’s best rodeo, is near the top.
Caylee Burns, Cade Burns’ wife, has been to dozens of rodeos over the years. The Gooding Pro Rodeo stands out in her mind, in part because Gooding’s fans really know rodeo.
“It’s our favorite rode to come to,” she said, “by far.”
It’s not just the crowd that makes Gooding special. Gill brings in three stock contractors, three different providers of bulls and broncs. Most rodeos only have one. That ups the caliber of the animals, and gives riders a more level playing field. In 2018, the Gooding Pro Rodeo won the PRCA Remuda award for providing the best pen of bucking horses.
Jim Korkow is one of the stock contractors tonight. He’s a part owner of Korkow Rodeos in Pierre, South Dakota. and has been in the rodeo business his whole life.
Because Korkow’s bulls winter in South Dakota, their careers don’t last as long as a warm weather bull’s might. Their joints get stiff, arthritic.
“Some of them will buck at 10,” he said. But after that, it’s time for them to retire.
Korkow said he treats his bulls well. Their eight seconds in the arena, that’s their play, he says, their work. He added that if he wants his bulls to do a good job at work, he has to make sure they’re healthy.
“These aren’t just bulls,” he said. “They’re professional athletes.”
A bull has to work his way up to the professional ranks just like a bull rider or bullfighter.
T.J. Korkow, who is a part owner of Korkow Rodeos with his father Jim, gets up from a circle of friends sitting in front of an RV before the rodeo. He’s got a red cup in hand.
T.J. Korkow is proud of his bulls.
“They ain’t gonna ride many of mine I bet,” T.J. Korkow said.
Tonight he’s excited to watch his bull Jambalaya buck.
“He’s an electric dude,” Korkow said of the bull. “He’s pretty fancy, and when they ride him they’re usually in the high 80s.”
The greatest showmen
Dustin Boquet’s bull riding glove looks like his dog chewed on it. There’s a small hole across the palm. He’s sitting on top of a black bull called Hot Shot, and he’s jerking the rope again and again to tighten his grip.
When Hot Shot moves against the pen the whole platform, full of cowboys, shakes and booms metallically.
Now Boquet, a Bourg, Louisiana, native, is secure. He gives a short nod, and the pen door flies open with a bang. Hot Shot’s bucks and spins, his hooves kicking up clumps of dirt. Boquet’s on the ground just a few moments later, well before the 8-second buzzer.
There are only four riders left tonight. The stands are full, and the sky is now a deep blue-black. The dust is thick above the arena, almost like fog, and the air tastes like dirt.
The last three riders take their turns, and the crowd starts to trickle out while the announcer reads off the winner: Boudreaux Campbell of Crockett, Texas, with an 86.5 point performance, while riding Zig Zag, the bull Cade Burns called dangerous.
“Always love coming to Gooding,” Campbell said after his win. He has a raspy voice and an East Texas drawl. He’s just won himself a nice $3,948 birthday present — he turns 21 tomorrow.
Garrett Smith isn’t thrilled with how he rode tonight — he rode his bull for a 78 and finished 10th — but he’s not mad either. At least his groin held up.
“The ride went pretty good,” he said. “The bull was kind of younger, didn’t know what to do, kicked out of there really hard, tried to turn back both ways and ended up getting lost.”
Rodeo people get started young. Campbell said he’s been rodeoing since he was four. Smith’s been riding since he was 14. Cowboys get addicted.
“Even when you’re hurt you can’t sit out long,” Smith said. “You start craving it.”
