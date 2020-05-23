'An invisible war' — Staff, families clinging to bright spots amid heartbreak as COVID-19 cases rock elder-care centers

Long-term care facilities have always struggled to find workers. In addition to the low pay and what are often odd hours, the job itself is difficult.

McNeill and Bridgeview Estates nurse and supervisor Heather Kunz both said that staff have been incredible throughout this ordeal. People are often working 12- to 14-hour days. They’ve continued coming to work, despite the risk.

“Every day I’m astonished by the staff that are still showing up,” Kunz said. “They’ve all gone above and beyond their normal duties.”

McNeill said he’s been overwhelmed by the resolve and dedication of Bridgeview’s nurses and healthcare workers.

“I watched (one nurse) walk out of a room, and she was in tears,” McNeill said. “And I walked up to her, and I just said, ‘Are you OK?’ And she said no. And I looked at her and I said, ‘You’re a great nurse.’ And she said, ‘What do you mean?’ And I said, ‘The fact that you care this much about your patients,’ and I said, ‘That’s a compliment to you and your patients.’”

An hour later the patient in that room died.