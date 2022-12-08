 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

An icy stroll

  • 0
An icy stroll

Geese test the ice sheet over Dierkes Lake on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Shoshone Falls Park in Twin Falls. Forecasts call for a high of 34-35 degrees mid-afternoon Friday, with a 50% chance of snow.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Geraldine Thaete, 57, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Harmony Place Assisted Living in Filer. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Did you know your face is covered in tiny mites?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News