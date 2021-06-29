An experience of a lifetime. Briana Balderas talks about her time at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

TWIN FALLS — This year’s only Idaho showman at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Lyndhurst Mansion in New York may not have won Best in Show, but she gained copious amounts of knowledge, an experience of a lifetime, and got to sit only two seats down from Martha Stewart.

“I met a girl from Arizona that I had been texting, and she snuck us in to watch the groups,” Briana Balderas recalled of Sunday’s showings. “Even though the very top prestigious people were able to go in and watch, she gave it to me so we got to go and watch.”

Sitting in the VIP area as waiters passed around drinks while live music played enhanced the experience even more for them, Briana said, plus it allowed them to watch the finale on Sunday.

“We got to watch the Working Group, the Sporting Group, the Terrier Group, and then we got to watch Best in Show,” she said.

Instead of flying to New York to compete, Briana, her mom Kristen Balderas, dad, grandmother, and show dog Teagan, road-tripped from Twin Falls to Tarrytown. They took in the lush greenery of the plains, the roar of Niagara Falls — Shoshone Falls is better Briana said — and the grandeur of Lyndhurst Mansion during their whirlwind trip.