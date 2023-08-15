Idaho’s crops are starting to come in.

It’s not expected to be a record-breaking harvest, but an average crop is still a pretty good crop, said Sean Ellis, spokesperson for the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation.

“Idaho is a great state for growing crops,” Ellis said.

For the week ending Aug. 6, almost a third of the state’s winter wheat crop had been harvested, along with 4% of the spring wheat, according to the USDA Crop Progress and Condition report.

The later harvest is attributed to the cool, moist spring, but even that was still a good thing because it beefed up Idaho’s mountain snowpack, Ellis said.

Moisture is adequate for most growers, although much of southern Idaho has experienced a hot and dry summer. As of Monday, the Upper Snake River System was 61% full.

While grain fields are golden, there were a few hiccups along the way. There were concerns of hailstorms damaging crops. And now, there are reports of grasshopper and Mormon cricket infestations in some areas of the state.

Jason Thomas, a University of Idaho Extension entomologist based in Minidoka County, believes wet weather is largely responsible for this season’s grasshopper population explosion. Vegetation throughout the region grew lush following a wet winter and spring, improving nymph survival.

“They’ve been able to move from rangeland to ag land and people’s yards,” Thomas said. “I’ve gotten more calls than usual on grasshoppers, that’s for sure.”

Most crop prices are down, including alfalfa. Barley prices are holding well, with growers reaping the benefits of some good contracts, Ellis said.

Rupert farmer Mike Wilkins, a commissioner for the Idaho Barley Commission, told the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation that he likely will make more money from his barley crop this year but it’s a far different story with his alfalfa crop.

Wilkins said hay prices are down $60 to $70 per ton, adding that his overall farm production costs will be up a little in 2023 compared with 2022.

His hay crop looks good, “but the prices, man!” he said. “We’re off $60-70 a ton. That’s $420 an acre. That’s a big hit and that cuts pretty deep.”

Ellis attributes the drop mostly to a supply and demand issue, and he’s heard some dairies are postponing hay purchases.

Potato harvest will begin in earnest in early September, and Ellis, from what he’s heard and seen while driving along farm fields, expects it to be a decent crop.

“We’ll know when they start digging,” he said.