An Australian company wants to explore for gold near the Idaho-Nevada border. Environmentalists don't like the plan

The problem, Fox said, is that the hydrology hasn’t been studied in detail. The assessment mentions that Newcrest’s exploration last year revealed some information about aquifers, but Fox said the Forest Service should have a better understanding of groundwater flows before allowing the project.

It would have been better if the Forest Service had done an environmental impact statement for the project, Fox said. And the Forest Service should have approved a project for fewer years, with more specifics on where and how much exploration will occur.

“I think a project of this scope, if they’re going to do a full 12-year greenlighting, it really needs either a full EIS or the Forest Service needs to scale it back and really only look at permitting for the first phase,” Nelson said.

Environmental impact statements tend to be much more in-depth — they can run thousands of pages in some cases. Environmental assessments tend to be shorter; this particular one runs 72 pages. Environmental impact statements cover a range of project alternatives, as opposed to simply deciding whether or not a project has a significant impact on the environment. In this case, the Forest Service did not do an EIS because it said the project will not have an adverse impact.