An alligator was found at a Nampa home. It’s now back at a nearby reptile sanctuary.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NAMPA — You don’t see this every day.

Police in Nampa were a little confused after receiving a call around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone saying an alligator was underneath a trailer. Officers were sent to a home on the 4400 block of Thomas Mill Drive in Nampa along with members of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Sure enough, there was a 6-foot alligator on the property.

“That’s not a call we’ve ever received in Idaho,” said Detective Gary Marang, a spokesperson for the Nampa Police Department. The department posted photos of the escaped gator on Twitter the next day.

Police were told the gator escaped from a cage before it was found a few blocks away, according to Marang. He said the gator escaped from an animal sanctuary in the 3200 block of South Happy Valley Road, less than half a mile from where it was found.

The animal sanctuary described by police is the Idaho Reptile Zoo, a nonprofit that’s owned and operated by Tyler Messina.