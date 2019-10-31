BURLEY — Ten thousand people turn age 65 every day across the country and the trend is expected to continue until 2030, and that number far outweighs the number of people turning age 16, officials say.
Seniors are also living longer on average than previous generations.
In 1935, a newborn baby boy was expected to live 59.4 years. Today, he is expected to live 76.1 years, according to the National Vital Statistics that tracks facts like births and deaths.
“The nation is aging — more than four out of every five counties were older in 2018 than in 2010. This aging is driven in large part by baby boomers crossing over the 65-year-old mark. Now, half of the US population is over the age of 38.2,” said Luke Rogers, chief of the Population Estimates Branch at the Census Bureau.
At the state level, North Dakota was the only state to see a decline in its median age, from 37.0 years in 2010 to 35.2 in 2018.
Maine had the largest increase in median age this decade, going from 42.7 years in 2010 to 44.9 years in 2018; it became the state with the highest median age in the country.
Utah had the lowest median age the same year, at 31 years, while Idaho’s median age rose by two years to 36.6 years.
