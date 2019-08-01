An abiding passion: Part 1

TWIN FALLS — You know it’s summer when you see the first robin on the lawn, the days get longer and temperatures rise.
But for some, the sure sign of summer is seeing classic cars hit the streets.
Like bears, classic cars — and trucks — tend to hibernate during cold weather. But in spring and summer, they’re out in full force, cruising along roadways or on display at car shows.
It’s the time of year when classic-car owners’ abiding passion is visible for all to see.
Car shows are nearly weekly events, both in the Magic Valley and across the country. It is practically impossible to definitively quantify how many classic cars have been painstakingly restored, repainted or modified, according to Jay Quail, president of the Classic Car Club of America. They are, nonetheless, a pleasure to view, even for those who aren’t mechanics.
Every owner has a unique story
There are as many reasons for owning a classic, vintage or collectible as there are types of classic car owners.
Bill Kyle, for instance, owns the McDonald’s franchise in the Magic Valley. He drives his convertible 1960 Pontiac Bonneville — which he’s owned for 30 years — to the office in nice weather.
“I’m a rag-top junkie,” Kyle said, chuckling. He has owned as many as 16 convertibles at one time. He kept Ford Thunderbirds, Corvettes, Oldsmobiles, Lincolns, Cadillacs and other classic models, dated from the mid-1950s to the mid-1960s, in a warehouse and rental garages.
He sold most of that collection nearly 20 years ago, concentrating on the 1960 Pontiac.
“My first car as a kid was a convertible Pontiac,” he said. “I bought it new when I was 18.”
While that car is long gone, his current Bonneville is a throwback to his youthful days.
“In a way, I’m continuing to hang on to that young kid,” he said.
Kyle doesn’t show his Bonneville these days.
“It’s not in what I consider ‘show shape,’” he said. It’s in very good condition but has a few imperfections. For him, it’s more important for the car to look good and run well.
Kyle owns two other 1960 Pontiacs, both in need of work.
“I planned to restore them as a matched set to show,” he said. “It just didn’t get done.”
In colder months, Kyle hires someone else to work on his Bonneville.
Replacing parts is best done during the winter, he said. Recent repairs include the radiator, fuel and water pumps and the heater core. He’s also had the engine and transmission rebuilt by local mechanics, and some necessary work performed on the undercarriage.
On warm days, though, he enjoys driving his prize possession.
“It still turns heads, particularly when the top’s down,” Kyle said.
From the ground up
When it comes to a two-car garage, some people might have trouble fitting even one vehicle inside.
For Dennis Sonius, though, he can fit six or more.
That’s because the Austins in Sonius’ collection are rather small.
The Austin series originated in Britain and was designed for working and middle-class owners. Austins are also popular race cars.
Many models suitable for two occupants were promoted as utilitarian vehicles.
“You don’t need a 4,000-pound car to get to the grocery store,” Sonius said, recalling one of the brand’s old mottos.
He appreciates the Austin Bantams mostly due to their size.
“You can do everything yourself,” Sonius said. “You can put on a fender without having four friends come over to help.”
Sonius has had plenty of hands-on practice repairing the autos. His first Austin Bantam was a black 1940 Riviera convertible.
“It was supposed to be in running condition,” he said.
After he bought it, though, he discovered a hole in the engine. He took it down to the frame and rebuilt it from the ground up.
Acquiring parts involved contacting fellow members of the Austin Bantam Society who had their own collections.
Sonius’ next project was a 1930 Austin Coupe. Painted yellow with taxi stickers, he first used it for a wedding.
“The bride had a hard time getting her dress inside,” he said, because of its tiny size. Later, it became a clown car for a disabled child to ride in.
Those cars may be long gone, but Sonius continues to collect and rebuild Austins. He found a 1940 Bantam pickup in New York, a bit of a rarity. Only 112 were made that year.
“The price of $385 was considered high,” he said. “They did not sell well.”
Only six Bantam pickups in the U.S. are known to be restored or are in running condition, he said.
In Hawaii, Sonius found his 1928 Austin 7 “Chummy” Tourer, named for its small seat where the driver and passenger can get chummy.
“It was built in Australia,” he said. Restored in 1960, the car was later sold to a man in Hawaii. “He got to ride in it twice before he died.”
Family members had put the car in storage, and Sonius discovered it for sale on the internet. He contacted the family to strike a deal.
Next, he had to get it shipped to Idaho.
Fortunately, he found a company that was shipping a container with the required space — 10 feet — to fit the car, and managed to land a bargain on that cost, too.
His 1934 Austin 7 Ulster has been “souped-up,” Sonius’ admitted. While some Austin Bantams have 10-horsepower engines, the Ulster has a 24-horsepower engine. It can reach a top speed of 60 mph and managed to climb Mount Harrison.
Sonius still has bigger sights in mind.
“I need to find a higher mountain,” he said.
Among Sonius’ collection is an Austin-Healey Sprite, also known as a “bugeye”, and a 1992 Mini Cooper with an Austin engine. The doors are painted white with a “.5” on the doors, resembling a race car.
Sonius sees the decor as essential to the image.
“That’s because it’s a half-pint,” Sonius said. “You can’t leave ‘em plain.”
The Mini includes a University of Idaho Vandals emblem on the roof, since “everybody looks down on it,” according to Sonius.
In his shop, the frame of another Austin Bantam features the engine but not much else. Sonius just received the restored gauges and seats upholstered with white fabric. He estimates it will take him eight or 10 days to assemble the rest after the body parts are painted.
He regularly drives each of the cars to keep them in running order.
“I take turns going down to the station to get a Coke,” he said.
But driving them on busy streets around Twin Falls can cause a traffic backup.
“I started down Addison one day without another car in sight,” Sonius said. “By the time I got to the light, I had a line of cars behind me.”
Rather than driving the Bantams, he’d rather display them at shows, share stories with other owners and just enjoy working on them.
Done and redone
When it comes to car shows, Mike Requa prefers venues like Twin Falls City Park.
“I like being able to park on the street,” Requa said.
He enjoys showing his 1969 Ford Mustang Fastback at the shows.
“It’s fun to sit there and talk to the people,” he said.
He finds those who stop to look at his car very respectful. It’s a chance for Requa to meet other car owners, too.
“The only ones who touch it are my grandkids,” he said with a smile.
Requa says he doesn’t win prizes at the shows because his Mustang has some flaws. It’s come a long way since he bought it nearly 15 years ago, though.
“My nephew found it,” he said. “He told me, ‘Hey, I found you a car.’”
The Mustang was in pretty rough shape at that point. Requa believes the car was once raced because it had a big hole in the hood. It was painted grey, with flames and stripes emblazoned on the primer.
The 351 Windsor engine was pretty fresh.
“Somebody did some decent motor work,” he said.
Over the course of five years, Requa restored the car.
“Cars have always been a part of me,” he said.
The original seats and carpet adorn the interior, along with an AM radio. He rebuilt the carburetor and installed a different air filter system, along with an electronic ignition.
The car’s original color was aqua blue, but Requa repainted it viper black with a true blue stripe on the hood. He initially wanted it blue with a black stripe.
“Black shows everything,” he said, including some imperfections on the hood and “cancer” or imperfections on the rear quarter panel.
“I wish I would’ve redone it all,” Requa said.
Now that’s his plan for the Mustang’s future.
A close look at the body shows where human hands were part of the assembly process when the car was built in Dearborn, Michigan. The front hood was originally a little crooked when it was made, as is the trunk hood. The letters that spell “Mustang” on the trunk aren’t straight either. He plans to have those parts straightened and to personalize the car.
Requa also intends to install disc brakes on the front and change out the radiator to better handle modern driving conditions. And the paint job will get a refresher.
While he appreciates Mustangs, Requa is also invested in “semi-restoring” a 1978 Ford pickup. He is replacing some of its parts and having the engine and transmission rebuilt.
He sees the Mustang as critical leverage for his two daughters.
“This is their inheritance,” he said, noting it’s worth more than he’s spent on it because the classic model doesn’t depreciate.
When family friction arises, he tells his daughters they’re losing parts of the car, joking, “You’re down to a muffler bolt.”
But that inheritance may be a long time coming since Requa will be driving the Mustang for years to come.
On the road, he is well-noticed.
“Boy, you get a lot of looks,” he said.
Running in the blood
It might not be genetically verifiable, but a love of cars runs in some families’ bloodlines.
Case in point: Sonny Warner.
“I was born into it,” he said about working on cars and trucks. He recalls photos of himself with his father, Gary Warner, working on projects that were taken when he was two or three years old.
“I always helped my dad,” the younger Warner said. “He created a little bit of a monster” — a monster who was never afraid to meet his girlfriends’ fathers.
“I had my foot in the door from the start,” Warner said. “He would ask me what I did and, after I told him, he’d break into a story about something he had, or something he’d sold.”
Car guys, as Warner calls them, like to swap stories. Not all of them come to the hobby in the same way. Warner’s studied architectural drafting in college.
“You see how that worked out,” he said, laughing.
True to his inherited passion, Warner worked for his father’s business, Gary’s Hotrods and Harleys in Burley, for a number of years before opening his own shop five years ago: Sonny’s Speed and Kustom in Twin Falls.
“There’s a little bit of competition,” Warner said of his relationship with his dad. Yet, with so many classic car enthusiasts in the Magic Valley who want their cars and trucks restored or modified, there is a market for both businesses to thrive.
“Everybody loves their old cars and trucks,” Warner said. He often finds himself working on a lot of 1970- and 1980-era trucks in particular, which he believes is reflective of the Gem State’s culture.
“Idaho boys really love their trucks,” he said
His specialty, however, is high-end restorations.
“A lot of them anymore aren’t factory restorations.”
Instead, they’re creating “restomods,” taking an original body style and adding new amenities.
Those amenities could be everything from cruise control or air conditioning to engines with electronic fuel injection, instead of the original carburetor.
“I’ve got one car with an engine knocking on the door of 1,000-horsepower,” Warner said. “It’ll still get good gas mileage,” as opposed to the equivalent original engine.
Many of Warner’s customers hire him to rebuild their vehicles from the frame up. A Firebird recently sat in the paint booth, awaiting a shiny new coat.
But there are limitations to Warner’s skills and those of his five employees.
“We don’t do upholstery,” he said. “None of us do sewing machines. It’s its own art form.”
Outside the shop, Warner enjoys driving old Chevy pickups and observing people’s reactions on the street.
“You meet a lot of people and gain a lot of friends,” he said.
One way to meet fellow car guys is at “Show and Shine” car shows, which take place frequently during summer months. Another was originally Warner’s brainchild — a weekly Cars and Coffee gathering.
On Sunday mornings at the Lynwood Shopping Center parking lot off Blue Lakes Boulevard North, those who want to show off their cars and enjoy some coffee from Full Steam Espresso come together.
“It’s a way to get people to know others,” Warner said.
Truly, classic cars create a culture, one that can be enjoyed by enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds — an abiding passion that can be passed down through generations.
