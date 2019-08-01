An abiding passion: Part 1

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

What’s a sure sign of summer? Classic cars hit the streets.

Like bears, classic cars — and trucks — tend to “hibernate” during cold weather. But summertime will find them out in full force, gliding along roadways or on display at car shows.

It’s the time of year when classic-car owners’ abiding passion is visible for all to see.

Car shows are nearly weekly events, both in the Magic Valley and across the country. It is practically impossible to definitively quantify how many classic cars have been painstakingly restored, repainted or modified, according to Jay Quail, president of the Classic Car Club of America. They are, nonetheless, a pleasure to view, even for those who aren’t mechanics.