An abiding passion part 2: A lifelong love of classic cars

TWIN FALLS — Whenever classic enthusiasts get together, whether at car shows, swap meets or in a garage at the end of the day, stories are eagerly shared.
The connection between a particular vehicle and its owner generates tales that range from scrounging parts to rebuild an engine, or searching for a quarter panel or hood to replace rusted body parts, to the history of custom bits and pieces that personalize the machine for the one who takes it on the road.
For many who may have never turned a wrench, the stories — and the finished product — can stir memories of past days, rekindle dreams of an ideal ride, or simply spark a smile.
Home for wayward Studebakers
To say Bill Ruby loves Studebakers is an understatement.
For those who may not know what Studebakers are, they were cars built primarily in South Bend, Indiana, until the factory closed in 1963, and in Ontario, Canada, until 1966.
Quite a few of them, including a Studebaker Commander, a Champion — also known as a "Bullet Nose" — and a rare two-door President, sit at Dream Ride Builders Inc., Ruby's shop on 3400 North, southwest of Twin Falls.
Ruby saved them.
"They were too nice for the crusher," he said.
Whether through Facebook postings or word of mouth, Ruby gravitates to wayward, abandoned or neglected Studebakers. He bought a few via the internet from Ohio, even, and had them shipped to Twin Falls.
As time permits, he works on them.
"I don't work,” Ruby said. “I play all day."
The multi-stall garage behind the house features cars in various states of repair. Ruby likes to customize the vehicles, whether it's slight modifications to the body style or upping the horsepower on an engine.
"My friends call me 'The Artist'," Ruby said, because of his eye for design.
In fact, Ruby was one class short of obtaining a college degree to teach art.
Instead, years ago, he taught special education students in seventh and eighth grades at Jerome Middle School.
He loved teaching but noticed some "problem students" needed more.
So, Ruby started a shop class, thanks in part to a $10,000 grant from the state.
He offered them a hands-on experience from the get-go.
"We built hot rods," Ruby said.
He recalled the first student he chose for inclusion in the class.
"He got all 'F's," Ruby said. "He was bored with school."
In fact, the boy held a school record for getting kicked out of class: 33 seconds, Ruby said.
The purpose of the shop class was to teach not only mechanical skills but also to improve general academic performance. Ruby required his students to stay out of trouble and complete their assignments in all their other classes.
Loving cars so deeply, the boy would do anything to stay in shop class, Ruby said. His grades improved considerably in just one semester.
Ruby can relate to a youngster’s love of working on cars. He bought his first Studebaker, a 1954 pickup, for $10 when he was 13 years old. That was in 1973.
"I spent years fixing it up," he said.
He dropped a Cadillac engine and transmission under the hood to increase the car’s performance.
"I got more tickets with that than any other car I've owned," he said, chuckling. He's owned at least one Studebaker ever since.
But his passion doesn't end with engines. At one time, two of his pet dogs were named Studie and Baker.
Ruby works on many other types of cars, both for his own pleasure and for his business. A 1957 Chevy currently occupies one bay of his garage, waiting for its engine and an interior restoration.
A Datsun 280Z is partially primed in another stall, with a Karmann Ghia in the next.
The DKW in the last stall is a forerunner of the modern Audi. The engine is a three-cylinder, two-stroke version — the equivalent of some motorbikes or small riding lawn mowers. The cars were built in Germany and are quite rare in the U.S.
Ruby has crafted the rear end so it resembles a sculpture with its smooth lines. Since the original tail lights were unusable, he replaced them with tail lights from an old Cadillac. He's debating on whether to use small "bumperettes" so the effect of the look isn't spoiled.
"I like different," Ruby said of the many unique vehicles he has modified.
He moved to his current location about seven years ago, after the shop he had in Jerome was sold. His customers bring their cars to him because he takes great care in making their visions become reality, true dream rides.
"I do this because I love it. It's a passion of mine," he said. "I don't make a lot of money."
Never-ending projects
Bob Tanner and Mick Foss hate to see classic cars go to the junkyard.
So, on property north of Buhl, quite a few vehicles they have saved from that fate sit in various stages of restoration.
"We do it just for fun," Tanner said. "It keeps us busy and keeps us out of trouble during the week."
Tanner came to Buhl two years ago, having traveled around the country after leaving Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He settled in the area, with family nearby.
Tanner, a retired truck driver, and Foss, who owns the property and most of the vehicles, take liberties in their work. A 1930 Ford Model A truck doesn't look like much with only the wheelbase, a running engine, steering wheel and related parts.
The driver’s seat is a folding metal chair.
"We plan to make it into a Beverly Hillbillies truck," Tanner said.
A 1946 Buick Electra appears more complete, though some parts are missing. Tanner proudly announced the Straight Eight engine runs, and the car is for sale.
Many of Tanner's and Foss' projects are for sale, and interested enthusiasts are in no short supply.
"We get it, fix it and sell it," Tanner said.
They finished a 1961 Ford F-100 Stepside pickup a couple of months ago, Tanner said. The price for anyone who wants to make the purchase: $15,000.
Other vehicles come closer to being "keepers," Tanner said. A 1957 red Ford Thunderbird has been to Wells, Nevada, and back. He took it to the Fun Run in 2017.
"I had fun," Tanner said. "That's all that counts."
The 1953 Chevy pickup has evolved into a truly unique truck. Painted with "Poverty Flatts" on the wooden bed slats, Tanner installed two beer kegs as the fuel tanks. He is looking for specific draft tappers to complete the effect: Coors and Coors Light on one side, Bud and Bud Light on the other.
A 1950 GMC pickup is a combination of many parts. Tanner described that it has a Toyota frame, a Ford bed, a 350 Chevy engine and the GMC body.
"It's Mick-a-fied," he said, attributing the design to Foss.
As the projects are sold, others find their way to the property.
"Mick keeps saying, 'No more, no more,'" Tanner said. "Every time we turn around, we're buying something else."
Foss took the blame.
"I've got rust in my blood," he said. "I can't stop working on cars."
The Magic Valley and beyond
Decades ago, the property north of Wendell on Idaho Highway 46 served as a dump.
Now, L&L Classic Auto is a resource for classic and antique cars and parts for buyers from around the world.
Looking over the hilly expanse, between 8,500 and 10,000 cars offer their various treasures.
"I lean toward 10,000," said Jesse Johnson, who runs the yard.
"More than 10,000," owner Larry Harms countered.
"We're still inventorying," Johnson said, so the exact number can't be positively determined.
That doesn't matter to customers who stop by in search of parts for their vintage vehicles. A client seeking Volkswagen parts, for instance, is directed to a collection of about 50 Beetles and VW buses on the hill.
L&L Classic Auto has a presence on the internet, too. Customers can send in requests, and Johnson will work to locate the item.
"We ship parts, and cars, around the world," he said.
Mindi Harms-Anderson, Larry's daughter, keeps the L&L office organized. An oft-repeated story is told of the vintage Mustang in which Harms drove his daughter home from the hospital. That car belongs to Mindi these days.
Dedicated customer service and vast resources have given L&L a stellar reputation far beyond the Magic Valley.
In June, David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan, co-hosts of "Roadkill" on the MotorTrend cable network, spent time at L&L filming an episode of their show. They had heard about L&L from fans.
"This is the best yard I've seen," Freiburger said. He was especially impressed by the lack of rust on the cars, which made it easier to select one to get in running order and take on a random road trip.
The 1971 Pontiac T37 had been on the lot anywhere from seven to 30 years, Freiburger said. Johnson knew it had been there for at least seven, and the last registration paperwork for the car was dated 1982.
How or when all those cars got to L&L over the past 50 years isn't really important in the long run, according to Johnson. Taking care of customers is.
Future classics
Another variation of the car culture comes in the form of a family hobby.
Robert and Roxy Jesse of Jerome are a case in point.
The couple, married 11 years, owns a total of 10 cars. One belongs to their 15-year-old son, Gabe.
Roxy Jesse grew up around cars.
"My dad had a '64 Impala," she said. "I used to watch him work on cars all the time."
Like her husband, she enjoys collecting, driving and building cars. Roxy Jesse likes them fast and loud, or low and slow.
"I like them all," she said, grinning.
The cars owned, shown and driven by the family are what Robert Jesse describes as future classics.
Owners of older cars have told him how they bought their cars when they were young, and the cars were newer.
"They're just happy the car world isn't dying," he said. "These cars aren't classics yet, but they will be."
He added how today's kids, like the youngsters from decades past, don't have a lot of money to buy their cars, but they like to work on them.
"Kids do the best they can," he said.
Roxy Jesse owns a 2000 Honda Civic with the steering wheel on the right side and, under the hood, a valve cover that's been hydro-dipped to feature sugar skulls.
Her 2002 Honda Civic has its own distinctive attributes, such as a pink hood and wheel rims she picked out and bought in Idaho Falls. The car was a present from her husband for their wedding anniversary — she got him a car for the same anniversary.
"She did a ton of work on it," Robert Jesse recalled of the Honda. "It was pretty beat up when we got it."
Her 2003 Mitsubishi Evo, or Lancer Evolution, will be her race car. It's in a friend's garage having the transmission rebuilt — the Jesses traded a family car for it.
Roxy Jesse would rather work on cars than most anything else.
"It's better to spend money and see what you can show for it," she said. "It's something you work hard for."
The Jesse family's main show car, a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt, holds a special meaning.
"It's dedicated to our son," Roxy Jesse said. Damien was born premature and did not survive. His name is painted on the engine, and his photo is displayed in the trunk.
"It's my $86,000 paperweight," Robert Jesse said, laughing, because it's used only for show. "I'd take a Nova II any day."
Overall, the Jesses prefer imports.
"You can go crazy with them," said the husband, who enjoys customizing both his own and his wife’s cars with body kits, colored vinyl wraps and logos for the Nocturnal Dreams Car Club.
He is president of the club. Both Robert Jesse and his wife work for Lamb Weston in Twin Falls, and he also serves in the National Guard.
The Jesses admit their house — located in a new subdivision outside Jerome — resembles a used car lot.
"I'm saved in a friend's phone as 'Robert Used Car Lot,'" he joked.
"Maybe we should start renting out our imports," Roxy Jesse said.
The next car the couple hopes to acquire is a Toyota Supra. In the meantime, Robert Jesse plans to build a shop beside the house, for more space to work on cars.
His wife is all for it.
"The family that plays together stays together," she said.
Exceptions to every rule
As colder weather begins to creep in with the coming of autumn, many classic vehicles will retire to their winter shelters. Some owners, however, drive their prized possessions 12 months a year.
In decades past, that wasn't a wise choice due to the interaction of road salt used during snow events and the metal of the cars.
That's not so much the case anymore, said Ruby of Dream Ride Builders Inc. When he paints a car, he uses a rust sealant to protect the metal.
"A lot of products make the cars good year 'round," he said.
So, no matter the temperature or the season, no one should be surprised to see classics on the road in the Magic Valley.
