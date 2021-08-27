Amid staffing shortage, Idaho raises starting pay for corrections officers, adds bonuses

“I’m asking for your help in resolving this problem before it becomes a tragedy and someone gets hurt,” an IDOC employee wrote in July. “Be it an inmate or staff member, because there was not enough officers on duty to stop a fight or an escape attempt.”

Staffers also told lawmakers of 16-hour shifts and the amount of overtime they’ve worked, and said one officer nearly fell asleep at the wheel on the drive home from work.

Morrison Hyer said that state departments submit their fiscal year budgets by Sept. 1, when the governor’s office expects IDOC to request the millions in added funding for the salary changes and bonuses. That money would need to be approved by the Legislature.

State Rep. John Gannon, a Boise Democrat who has been outspoken about the prisons’ staffing shortage, said he wants a safe work environment for the state’s employees and for inmates. But he pointed out that the increased pay is still lower than what the Oregon prison pays across the state line in Ontario, and he doesn’t think it will be enough given inflation rates.

“It’s a very, very tough job, and for that reason, it’s a hard job to get people to take,” Gannon told the Idaho Statesman. “It’s progress, but whether it solves the problem or not, we’ll just have to see. The state may have to do better.”

