Amber Alert issued for 2 Utah children

PRICE, UTAH — Idaho State Police issued a shared Amber Alert on Friday for two missing/abducted boys who are considered endangered. The suspect is possibly traveling from Utah to Washington, police said.
The children were abducted at 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
Manson Rowley is 8 years old, 3 feet, 11 inches tall, 50 pounds, white with blue eyes and blond hair. He was last seen wearing pajamas.
Arson Mangum is 6 years old, 3 feet, five inches tall, 40 pounds, white with blue eyes and blond hair. He was also last seen wearing pajamas.
The suspect, Derek Michael Rowley, is 33, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. He has a tattoo of a crown on the left side of his neck and a skull tattoo on his right hand. He has several tattoos on his left arm.
He was last seen driving a gold 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with a flatbed, Washington license plate C66790T. The truck is hauling a white fifth-wheel camp trailer with a Washington license place 51311AE.
Anyone who spots the children, suspect or vehicle should call 911 immediately.
PHOTOS: Magic Valley Most Wanted
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JAMES RODNEY SHAFF
Date of birth: Feb. 21, 1985
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 170 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR TRIAL on the charges of LEWD CONDUCT WITH A CHILD UNDER 16, SEXUAL BATTERY ON A CHILD, DISPENSING ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
Bond: $1,000,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JAMES E. RANDALL
Date of birth: Oct. 24, 1971
Height: 6 feet 3 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: ESCAPE, a felony
Bond: $250,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ANTHONY JAMES
FIERROS
A.K.A. ANTHONEY JAMES FIERROS
Date of birth: March 15, 1997
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Red
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: 5 COUNTS OF LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, felonies
Bond: $750,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted July 11
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JESSICA ESTELLE VINCI
Date of birth: March 5, 1980
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 190 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR, on the original charges of, 4 COUNTS OF COMMERCIAL BURGLARY, felonies
Bond: $20,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 27
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JOSE AGUILERA-
GAYTAN-GAYTON
Date of birth: Nov. 3, 1974
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race:
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, a felony
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 20
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MARCUS GUY McCLAFLIN
Date of birth: Oct 10, 2000
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 175 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: ENTICEMENT OF A CHILD THROUGH USE OF THE INTERNET OR OTHER COMMUNICATION DEVICE, a felony
Bond: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 13
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
BRANDI L. ZAMORA Date of birth: June 19, 1989
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 210 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: Injury to a child
Bond: $5,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 6
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
AARON A. WEST
Date of birth: June 5, 1981
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 152 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: BATTER ON A PEACE OFFICER, a felony
Bond: $25,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 30
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
AMANDA DIAZ
Date of birth: May 6, 1984
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION AND FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: NONE
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 23
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JESSICA NICOLE LEGGETT
Date of birth: July 25, 1989
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Weight: 120 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: NONE
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 16
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ELIZABETH SHEA BRANDT
Date of birth: May 25, 1993
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 130 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER and DESTRUCTION OF EVIDENCE
Bond: NONE
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 9
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
COLBY JACKSON HITE
Date of birth: Nov. 1, 2001
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER 16
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 2
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MIRANDAJO FLORIS GOLEN
Date of birth: Aug. 13, 1997
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 155 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Auburn
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTACE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, and, PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted April 25
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ASHLEE ANNE MCDANIEL
Date of birth: Jan. 11, 1984
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted March 21
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DYLAN PAUL MARTIN
Date of birth: May 22, 1992
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of INJURY TO A CHILD
Bond: NONE
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted March 14
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
BRADY AUSTIN HOFF
Date of birth: Sept. 15, 1993
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: FORGERY, a felony
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Feb. 28.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DAVID LEE GONZALEZ
Date of birth: May 30, 1996
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 210 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $75,00
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Feb. 28.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JIMMY CARL GREEN
Date of birth: Sept. 5, 1971
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 190 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Grey
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge(s) of BATTERY ON A POLICE OFFICER, RESISTING OR OBSTRUCTING, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, and POSSESSION OR INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND INTO A CORRECTIONAL FACILITY.
Bond: $200,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Feb. 6.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JEFFREY RICHARD LACY
Date of birth: Nov. 13, 1980
Height: 6 feet 1 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Jan. 10.