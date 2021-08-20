 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amber Alert issued for 2 Utah children
0 comments
breaking

Amber Alert issued for 2 Utah children

  • 0
Manson and Arson Mangum

Manson and Arson Mangum

PRICE, UTAH — Idaho State Police issued a shared Amber Alert on Friday for two missing/abducted boys who are considered endangered. The suspect is possibly traveling from Utah to Washington, police said.

The children were abducted at 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Manson Rowley is 8 years old, 3 feet, 11 inches tall, 50 pounds, white with blue eyes and blond hair. He was last seen wearing pajamas.

Derek Michael Rowley

Derek Michael Rowley

Arson Mangum is 6 years old, 3 feet, five inches tall, 40 pounds, white with blue eyes and blond hair. He was also last seen wearing pajamas.

The suspect, Derek Michael Rowley, is 33, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. He has a tattoo of a crown on the left side of his neck and a skull tattoo on his right hand. He has several tattoos on his left arm.

He was last seen driving a gold 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with a flatbed, Washington license plate C66790T. The truck is hauling a white fifth-wheel camp trailer with a Washington license place 51311AE.

Anyone who spots the children, suspect or vehicle should call 911 immediately.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Earth's magnetic field has a changing cycle and could soon flip

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News