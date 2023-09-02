FILER — A red-brick 11,000-square-foot building is new to the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds this year and is a testament to the generosity of a Magic Valley couple.

The multi-purpose structure now housing the produce, flowers, arts and photography departments was made possible by John and Betty Pastoor, the latter of whom loved the fair and regularly entered flowers and produce to be judged.

Betty Pastoor met her husband-to-be at a dance at the Hollister School in 1939 and they married in December.

They spent 56 years living and farming on the Salmon Tract before John’s death in 1995. Betty died in 2020 at the age of 98. Through their trust the Pastoors are continuing to help the people of the Magic Valley.

Besides the fair, they left money to other organizations, including the Magic Valley Arts Council.

“It’s amazing that we had such a giving couple,” produce department superintendent Laureen Metzler said.

An exact amount they donated toward the fair hasn’t been publicly announced, but Metzler said without it, the building wouldn’t be standing here today.

She never had the chance to meet the Pastoors but has heard many things about them.

Besides working in her garden, Betty enjoyed music, teaching piano lessons, crocheting, puppies, kittens, and enjoyed spending time with cherished friends and relatives, her obituary reads.

In a corner of the building sits a photo of the couple along with a framed statement detailing their contributions. A tribute to the Pastoors was also given at the Magic Valley Stampede.

The worn-out produce, flower and arts department and the photography building were razed last winter, and workers quickly erected the new building, expected to cost about $750,000.

It’s not quite finished.

“They still need to insulate the ceiling, do some painting and trim work,” Metzler explained. “They did as much as they could to make sure we were open during the fair.”

And patrons have given rave reviews, she said.

“The patrons that have been coming through have loved the new, air-conditioned building,” Metzler said. “They love the space that we have, and the ability to go through four departments in one building. The old buildings were falling down; they were in poor shape.”

Fair Manager John Pitz told the Times-News in an earlier interview that the buildings lacked insulation, heating and cooling, and their foundations were cracking.

They wouldn’t have lasted much longer, Pitz said.

Rod Sorenson of Twin Falls, who was visiting the fair on Friday, said the building is a noteworthy improvement. He has been going to fairs for many years, having lived in the Magic Valley all his life.

He loved all the exhibits being in one building, instead of “a little here and a little there.”

The multi-purpose building, formally named the Pastoor Events Center, will be available for rent for off-season events at the fairgrounds.

