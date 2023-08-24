Workers at Amalgamated Sugar Co.’s factories are waiting on the outcome of continued discussions between the company and union representatives to learn whether a new contract will be offered, or whether the union will go on strike.

The company has been in contract negotiations with members of the Bakery Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Union since May.

At the start of August, members of the union’s four local chapters held a vote on whether to authorize a strike.

In that vote, more than 90% of the union membership cast a ballot. Of the ballots cast, 97% were in favor of authorizing a strike.

Representatives from the union reentered negotiations with Amalgamated Sugar on Aug. 9. Negotiations resulted in the company proposing an across-the-board raise for employees of 7.5%, plus a $1,000 ratification bonus. Under the proposed contract, new employees would become eligible for benefits sooner — 240 hours compared with 1,806 hours needed currently. The company also claimed there would be no changes to the current pension plan.

“This offer provided employees with significant wage increases, earlier access to benefits, no change to the pension plan, and continued zero-premium health insurance coverage,” Amalgamated Sugar said in a statement.

The updated contract offer kicked off another round of voting by union members Aug. 17-18 to decide whether to ratify the new contract.

All four factories — Paul, Twin Falls, Nampa, and Nyssa, Oregon — voted to reject the newest form of the contract.

As of Wednesday, the union and the company were still in negotiations to avert a strike.

Both union membership and the company have kept tight lips on the negotiations, as neither party wants to jeopardize the outcome.

Amalgamated Sugar’s Communications Manager Holly Luna told the Times-News in an email that the company had no comment on the ongoing negotiations. Luna invited folks to follow the company’s Facebook page for updates.

Brendan Van Sickle is vice president of the Twin Falls local chapter of the BCTGM. Van Sickle has worked at the factory for eight years and has been a union representative for the past five. He said the threat of a strike would severely hamper the company’s upcoming sugar beet-slicing campaign.

“If we’re all on the strike line, it’s gonna be pretty hard to put back together,” Van Sickle told the Times-News.

For the past month, the factory in Twin Falls has been in maintenance and repair time to prepare for the upcoming harvest and production.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff torn down, if we all go on strike, it’s gonna put them a couple weeks behind from slicing,” Van Sickle said.

The upcoming slicing campaign is scheduled to start in Twin Falls and Paul factories on Sept. 1 and is tentatively scheduled to run through March 28. Beet slicing is scheduled to start at the Nama factory on Sept. 26 and run through Feb. 18, 2024.

A strike would mean the company’s start for this year’s campaign would likely face significant challenges to get underway.

At an informational meeting at Harmon Park on Aug. 14, union members discussed the second proposed contract. Many voiced concerns or distrust of the company’s offers. Other members asked if their jobs were at risk.

Several at the meeting pointed to the increased cost of living in the Magic Valley and said that wages have not kept up.

Housing costs have increased in Idaho and wages don’t go as far as they did even a few years ago. Just five years ago, the average home in Twin Falls was worth $192,380. By 2023, that number had jumped 75% to $336,646.

“The people are getting pretty wore out of how much greed is going in on the top end,” Van Sickle told the Times-News. “Unions were made for a reason, and it’s starting to make a comeback for sure. People are getting tired of being run down and run over.”

In a previous statement, the company said it is committed to finding an agreement that will meet the needs of both workers and the company.

“Amalgamated Sugar is committed to working with the Union to achieve a mutually beneficial contract for all of our hourly employees,” the statement said.