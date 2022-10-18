Amalgamated Sugar employees donate to American Legion post

TWIN FALLS — Amalgamated Sugar employees gathered in front of the factory’s newly installed American flag mural Sept. 28 to present a $2,500 check to representatives of American Legion Post 7.

The donation, part of Amalgamated Sugar’s President’s Safety Award, will support the American Legion in its Food Convoy program, which collects food donations for veterans’ homes across Idaho.

“Just after Veterans Day each year, we begin our Food Convoy, with American Legion Posts in this area taking care of veterans homes in Boise and Pocatello,” said Mark Marvin, a Navy veteran and Commander of the American Legion Post 7. “That is why we appreciate Amalgamated Sugar, who has donated several hundred pounds of sugar over the years to this effort, and now this $2,500 contribution.”

Amalgamated Sugar’s President’s Safety Award is a program in which the company donates to a charitable organization after a factory location meets certain safety milestones. When the Twin Falls factory reached 250,000 hours without a recordable injury, the factory received $2,500 to donate to a charitable organization.

A committee of Twin Falls factory employees selected the American Legion for this President’s Safety Award donation. Past recipients include Habitat for Humanity, the Magic Valley Humane Society, QRU and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho.

“Hitting 250,000 safe work hours is a big accomplishment, and this is the fifth time our factory’s employees have reached that goal,” said Ron Story, president of the BCTGM Union Twin Falls Local 283G. “We are proud of our safety record and the impact we have been able to make in our community with these donations.”