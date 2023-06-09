TWIN FALLS — Amalgamated Sugar Co. is getting two new buildings, one to house its administrative staff and central laboratory, and another across the street, to be complete in about a month. The buildings expand the company’s research center.

A ribbon cutting Wednesday marked the occasion.

The office building is providing much-needed space and a welcome update for administrative staff, said plant Manager Ian Kihara, The central lab, which will perform testing and quality checks for the sugar factory, is a great improvement.

It’s a “night and day difference,” said Nick Castle, lab services manager. It’s three times as large as the old lab and will allow them to be certified at the highest level.

About 50 employees will work from the office building.

Amalgamated’s investment of millions of dollars for the upgrades shows its dedication to Magic Valley and its employees, Kihara said.

“We look forward to another 100 years of operation,” Kihara said.

Another building along Orchard Drive will soon provide additional room for its growing research company, Amalgamated Research LLC, or ARi for short.

The majority of its work deals with sugar beet processing, such as getting as much sugar as possible from sugar beets, said Vadim Kochergin, company president, but the company is getting international recognition and has been selling technology to 30 companies for applications including water treatment, dairies and petrochemical industry.

The technologies developed at ARi include high-efficiency separation, mixing, and fluid distribution and collection.

The new building will be completed in about a month and, with the company expected to continue its steady growth, will give it enough room for 10 or 15 years, Kochergin said.