Almost every Idahoan should be wearing a mask, per CDC guidance

Unless you’re one of the 6,300 Idahoans living in three specific rural counties, you should be wearing a mask in public indoor spaces, according to federal guidelines.

It’s been more than three weeks since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors in public in hotspots. At the time, 89% of Idahoans should have resumed masking to abide by the new guidance, the Post Register previously reported.

But since then, Idaho’s coronavirus surge has skyrocketed, with cases nearly tripling. That has sent record numbers of people to intensive care units and ventilators. And it has strained health care resources to the point that Idaho hospital disaster planners were assembled this week. Some hospitals may soon need to use a plan to ration scarce and potentially life-saving care.

“There’s a sense of feeling deflated because so many patients who come in the door probably would’ve been prevented, their illness would have been prevented had they been vaccinated,” Dr. Meghan McInerney, ICU Medical Director at St. Alphonsus Health System, said Wednesday on Boise State Public Radio’s “Idaho Matters” show.