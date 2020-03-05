RUPERT — Something magical is happening inside a former grocery store across the street from the post office in Rupert where volunteers are offering their time and talents to ease the burden on those enduring difficult times. In return, they are finding a sense of purpose in their community.

The vision of Rupert residents Becky Schow and Kathy Duncan — two of the founders of The Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center — along with donations from businesses and individuals in the community who are putting in thousands of hours of labor, is providing cozy sleeping mats woven from plastic grocery bags to homeless people across Idaho.

But the homemade mats are just one of several ongoing missions underway at the center. Others include providing new handmade quilts worthy of an art display and hygiene kits to families who have lost their homes due to fire, giving newborn kits with layettes and blankets to mothers who are struggling financially or women in domestic violence situations, and file folder learning games to Head Start children or people undergoing therapy to learn or relearn their ABCs and 123s.

“In here, no religion or politics are discussed,” Duncan said. She stays busy networking with Magic Valley organizations to get the products into the hands that need them. “We are people helping people and we don’t judge others.”

Anyone is welcome. People can walk in off the streets and start serving, she said.

The center is working with about 35 organizations across the valley and it hopes to partner with more, Schow said.

The nonprofit center will turn one year old in April and is churning out goods to help people in need while simultaneously providing a sense of belonging for volunteers, who are serving the community from inside the center’s walls.

The center is the second one of its kind in the state, modeled after a center in Idaho Falls.

“My heart was so moved when I saw the Idaho Falls center. I said we’re doing that here,” Schow said. “And we didn’t have to reinvent the wheel when we did it.”

No one at the center is selling anything and no one gets paid, Duncan said. In its first 10 months, the center logged 29,750 service hours by volunteers — they made 108 homeless mats, assembled 146 newborn and 659 school kits, created 694 learning game file folders, sewed 741 quilts and created 2,036 hygiene kits.

Community businesses and individuals contributed 80 monetary donations and the center received 1,200 donations of raw materials for the projects.

All of the supplies and materials are logged into a computer program and tracked, along with the projects and the volunteer hours. But the items are not distributed directly from the center to people, rather via community agencies and organizations across the region, including homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, schools, nursing homes and others.

Sometimes volunteers take the mats to the smaller motels in the region too, where they find displaced families living in the rooms.

“It’s heartbreaking when children are sleeping on the floors at these motels,” Duncan said.

Giving hands

The center’s success is due in part to people like Keith Ramsey and his wife, Beverly Ramsey, who drive twice a week from their home in Burley to the remodeled building to lend their time and talents to create items, put together kits and help deliver them.

The Ramseys have frequented the center every Tuesday since it opened. One project Keith Ramsey took on at the center was learning how to use a Serger sewing machine to make the handcrafted quilts. He and his wife participate in many other tasks at the center, which they find so fulfilling that they also bring their nine grandchildren there to help — in hopes they can discover the same joy.

“The grandkids just love it,” Keith Ramsey said as he gathered items for a newborn baby kit. “When they come, it just pulls them in like a magnet.”

The couple also takes projects home to work on in their spare time.

“I love serving," he said. "It’s fun to work with the people here and to know I’m also helping others.”

Volunteers of all ages and skill levels are welcome and many families, churches and other organizations set up times to come as a group. All project supplies are provided.

“Anyone can come in and serve," volunteer Dianne Neibaur of Rupert said. "Even if they don’t have anything themselves, they can give their time.”

A day at the center

During a typical morning, the center’s clean, bright and neatly organized space becomes a honeycomb of activity. It's open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 723 F St., and on Wednesday evenings and Saturdays by appointment.

As volunteers enter the center they are greeted by a smiling receptionist, who checks them in and guides them to projects that suit their interests and skill levels.

A calm hum fills the room as people working on projects chat with one another. Participants relax in donated easy chairs to knit and crochet the tiny blankets and outfits for newborn babies. Others spin yarn.

Along the perimeter of the main work area, storage rooms bulge with neatly stacked supplies and the back area is lined with shelves filled with completed projects ready to be placed in a volunteer’s vehicle and taken to the service organization that needs them.

Volunteers assemble baby clothing and a blanket, along with diapers, soap, burp cloths, hats, mittens and booties into duffel bags to create the newborn kits. Then, they distribute the kits to hospitals for mothers who are financially unprepared to take care of their new arrivals.

“Mothers in crisis situations sometimes only have what they could carry with them when they left,” Schow said, as she pulled the items from a bag to display them. “We want them to feel loved.”

The center also makes bereavement clothing for stillborn babies out of old wedding dresses. Schow donated her own dress for the project. At first, she felt unsure if she'd made a good choice until she saw the beautiful dresses and tiny suits made for boys that were fashioned from it.

At other stations, workers gather hygiene items from neatly categorized bins to assemble kits for people who have experienced a tragedy or are just down on their luck. The kits include towels, washcloths, combs, toothbrushes and toothpaste, a bar of soap, travel-sized tissue, shampoo and conditioner.

“It’s interesting when kids come in to help with the project and say they don’t think anyone in our area needs these things,” Martha Maxell of Rupert said as she combined the items into a Ziploc bag.

Seeing the kits up close and considering being without those necessities opens children’s eyes and makes other people’s life situations real for them, Maxwell said.

Bins packed full of supplies to build kits for school children fill another station.

At each station the steps are carefully outlined and prominently displayed, so newcomers can work with confidence and ease, Schow said.

Much of the organization's success can be attributed to experienced volunteers and the organizers' willingness to innovate and implement suggestions, she said.

“Some of our best ideas come from the people here who are volunteering,” she said.

Several volunteers hover over handmade looms used to create the sleeping mats made of plastic bags often discarded as trash. The volunteers use the looms to weave the plastic together transforming the material into a cozy bed that is lightweight and washable.

First, they prep the plastic bags by cutting off the bottoms and tops of the bags, using the scraps to stuff the attached pillow, so no waste is created. Then, a heart design in a contrasting color is woven into the mat and the organization’s logo is added in hopes the recipient will know it was built by someone who cared.

The mats include handles so they can be rolled up and carried as a pack. The pillow adds a touch of comfort.

Volunteers take great pride in constructing the homemade wares.

“The first day I walked in here was the best day ever,” said Lesley Krosch of Heyburn, who enjoys working on the mats. “People who serve get their hearts filled up too, just like the people who receive the items."

A few weeks before her first visit to the center, a man came in and donated a loom for the mats. Janette Baker of Burley, a previous center volunteer, had been crocheting the plastic bag mats, but it hurt the nerves in her arms.

Krosch was new to the area and had been making purses out of plastic bags when she came across the center and wondered if her skills could be useful there.

“Lesley walked in the next week after the loom was donated, just begging to help,” Schow said.

Another volunteer used the donated loom as a model to create other looms and the project just blossomed, she said.

Baker and Krosch also began working last fall with a service-learning class at Burley Junior High School, which has increased the number of mats the center can produce.

Across from the homeless mat station, a group of volunteers pull out new bolts of printed fabric and discuss quilt colors and schemes. Design suggestions decorate the section to spark creativity.

Next to them, rows of sewing machines whir as busy volunteers piece together quilt squares or attach the binding and back. The quilts are made in several sizes.

Farther down the row, a couple of volunteers sit lacing yarn through the layers of quilt fabric and batting and tie quaint knots on the top as a finishing touch.

The quality of the items completed by the volunteers demonstrates the pride they take in their work.

“We want everything that we make to be beautiful,” Schow said. “We want the hearts of the people who receive the items to be impacted and to know they are valued.”

Dena Rigby of Rupert sits at a table near the front of the building coloring pictures that will be laminated into learning books and used as teaching tools at kindergartens or in therapy for people recovering from medical incidents such as accidents or strokes.

After a brief run-in with the law on a drug issue, Rigby was sentenced to 100 hours of community service.

“I liked coming here so much I kept coming back after I finished my sentence,” Rigby, 71, said. “It’s just fun and the people are so friendly and welcoming. I really enjoy the atmosphere. I have a hard time meeting people and here I feel like I’ve known these people forever.”

For Rigby, the social aspect of the center keeps her coming back. Some days the whole center is full of people.

“I like coming to the center because it helps me stave off depression and keeps me from feeling housebound,” she said as she carefully colored a picture.

The original individuals who opened the center, she said, “were very inspired.”

The energy is infectious and there is no shortage of folks who want to help.

“I think it helps those of us who volunteer as much as it helps people in the community,” Rigby said.

Want to donate? Below are items volunteers need to make create various kits at The Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center in Rupert. Donations can be dropped off at 723 F. St. Call 208-261-2533 for more information. Quilts and blankets New quilt fabric, fabric no smaller than 12-inch square, new flannel, 45-by-54 and 54-by-70 lap quilts, 60-by-82 and 64-by-85 bunk quilts, 65-by-82 and 7-by-85 twin quilts, 78-by-82 and 84-by-85 full quilts, 86-by-90 and 90-by-95 queen quilts, twin and queen flat sheets, ribbing, four-ply yarn, rotary cutters and blades, scissors, yellow tapped straight pins, quilting needles, low-loft batting, warm and natural batting, 3- and 30-gallon trash bags. File folder learning games White 90-pound, 8.5-by-11 card stock, 8.5-by-11 white copy paper, white sticky-back Velcro strips, Crayola colored pencils, full-size and youth scissors, 8.5-by-11 colored file folders, staplers and staples, glue sticks, paper clips, lightweight packing tape, 6-by-9 envelopes, gallon and quart zip-close bags. Hygiene kits Soap (3.5 ounces), combs, toothbrushes, toothpaste (6-8 ounces), hand towels (15-by-25 — no kitchen towels), washcloths, combination shampoo and conditioner (16 ounces), travel-size Kleenex and 1- and 2-gallon zip-close bags Newborn kits Disposable diapers (sizes 1 and 2,) cloth diapers, onesies (0-9 months), baby gowns or sleep sacks, Ivory or Dove soap (3.5 ounces), baby booties, socks and mittens, changing pad, burp cloth, newborn hat, receiving blankets (45-by-45), baby quilts (45-by-60), 2- and 2.5-gallon zip-close bags School kits 70-count notebooks, 12-count colored pencils, No. 2 lead pencils, pencil sharpeners, pencil boxes or bags, pink pearl erasers, children’s scissors, 12” ruler (metric and inches), 24-count crayons, black and blue ink pens, Elmer’s glue and sticks, Kleenex boxes, and new school backpacks Knitting circle Yarn, crochet hooks Homeless mats Grocery bags, rotary cutters and blades

Schow said the center has never had to recruit volunteers or ask for donations.

“People just seem to understand what’s going on here and they want to be a part of good things.”

