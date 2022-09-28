Almo Inn & Outpost reopens with new owners

ALMO — The Almo Inn & Outpost Steakhouse has reopened under new ownership.

The new Almo-themed resort is at the entrance to the City of Rocks National Park and Castle Rocks State Park.

The Debra and Dean Condie family acquired the business this summer and have made some necessary improvements to the rooms and cabins, and improved the Wi-Fi, according to a press release.

The Condies also brought in Holly and Dan Taylor to manage the Almo Outpost.

Holly and Dan Taylor are customer-oriented cooks and servers.

The Almo Outpost will be offering its popular steaks along with other favorites like Dutch oven potatoes and pioneer pudding.

The inn is open 365 days a year and the Outpost is open Wednesday through Saturday with breakfast served Thursday through Sat.

The Outpost also has a large, private banquet room for family or business gatherings or holiday parties.

Debra Condie is an Almo native and loved the Inn and Outpost since its inception in 2000.

The business has an online, automated and contactless reservation and check-in process. To learn more about the Almo Inn & Outpost Steakhouse, visit their website at www.AlmoInn.com.