TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls branch of Alliance Title & Escrow Corp. is hosting its eighth annual “Closing the Hunger Gap” food drive this month to collect food and funds for Mustard Seed Ministries.
Nonperishable food and monetary donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Oct. 31, at Alliance Title, 1411 Falls Ave. E., Suite 1315. At the end of the month, the branch will donate a portion of its October revenue to further support the food bank.
Since 2012, Alliance Title’s company-wide food drive has donated 176,551 pounds of food and $58,072 to help those in need.
