Breaking
'All the right players': Growth may bring new teams, sports facilities to the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS — A minor league baseball team. A recreation center. A better talent pool for the College of Southern Idaho.
The surging population growth in the Magic Valley has transformed local sports, but it’s rarely a straight line between population growth and bigger and better sports options.
A professional or semi-professional team is the biggest prize for some Magic Valley residents, and a larger population will increase the odds of landing one. But fielding a pro team, like building a community recreation center or starting a CSI soccer team, doesn’t just require more people. It requires the right people.
The incoming wave of new residents is sure to reshape the Magic Valley sports landscape 15 years from now, just like they have so far this century. In some areas, the effects of growth are already taking hold.
If they come, will it be built?
Twin Falls City Councilwoman Suzanne Hawkins sees the dream site of a future minor league baseball field every day when she goes to work.
Hawkins often sneaks away to a conference room on the third floor of the Twin Falls Council Chambers building on Main Avenue and Hansen Street East. Among the many large glass windows in the room is one window in particular that faces south down Hansen Street. The view spans five blocks, just past the TF Brickhouse to the railroad tracks that run parallel to the Rock Creek canyon.
Hawkins talked longingly about the area — currently occupied by rusty sheds, light poles, an oil derrick and sagebrush — on June 29 with Laird Stone, a Twin Falls attorney and a member of the CSI Board of Trustees.
“I stand up on the third floor of city hall, look south and look out that window and say, ‘I can just see my baseball park right there,” Hawkins said over iced tea at the Wok ‘n Grill in Twin Falls. “If you build it, they will come.”
“It’s not a cornfield, Susan,” Stone joked.
“No, but it’s an empty field,” Hawkins replied.
Hawkins and Stone have been two of the Magic Valley’s biggest proponents of bringing a minor league or semi-professional baseball team to Twin Falls. Or, more accurately, bringing a team back to Twin Falls.
The city first formed a baseball team, called the Irrigators, in 1905. The team became the Bruins and joined the minor leagues in 1925, but it disbanded four years later. In 1939, the Twin Falls Cowboys formed, and the New York Yankees affiliate played at Jaycee Field next to Harmon Park. The team became the Magic Valley Cowboys in the early 1950s, and it was affiliated with several major league teams until 1971.
Stone was raised in Gooding and attended Cowboy games as a kid. Hawkins didn’t move to Twin Falls until she was 13, so she never experienced a professional baseball team in the Magic Valley. But Hawkins, like Stone, played on the diamond growing up (fast-pitch softball for her, baseball for him). They both had children who played baseball, and they frequently traveled the country for their sons’ American Legion games.
That bond led to discussions about the Cowboys, and the chances of bringing a team like that back to Twin Falls.
In the 1990s, city officials held discussions with several Major League Baseball organizations about bringing a minor league team to town, Stone said, but it never turned into anything material. In 1999, an idea was floated to create an independent league involving Twin Falls, Boise, Pocatello and Ontario, Ore., but the idea never moved forward.
Despite Hawkins and Stone’s vision, at this point it’s still a dream. No plans to bring a minor or independent league team have come to fruition since then.
“The farm teams now are requiring so much about what they want their stadiums to hold — the hotel accommodations you have to provide for your team as well as the traveling teams, the benefits they want — and that has to come from local support,” Hawkins said. “There are just a lot of pieces that have to come together with all the right players.”
The No. 1 factor for bringing a team to Twin Falls, Hawkins and Stone said, is money. The city needs capital outlay to get the ball rolling, Stone said, and that can come from multiple sources. But Hawkins doesn’t believe public funding — typically an economically dubious proposition — for a ballpark is a viable option, so the money would need to come from a private source.
“We need a Melaleuca,” she said.
Melaleuca is an Idaho Falls-based wellness company founded by Frank Vandersloot, a prominent businessman and Republican donor. In 2007, Melaleuca Field was built, and the Pioneer League’s Idaho Falls Chukars, a Kansas City Royals affiliate, have played in the 3,600-seat stadium ever since. The city of Idaho Falls launched a fundraising campaign, but the ballpark project was carried to the finish line thanks by a $600,000 donation from Vandersloot.
Idaho Falls’ longtime ballpark, McDermott Field, was in disrepair, so building Melaleuca Field was vital for the future of baseball in Idaho Falls.
“We never threatened to leave,” said Kevin Greene, the Chukars’ general manager. “However, the reality was if we didn’t get a new ballpark, at some point we would’ve had to.”
Even after clearing financial hurdles, Twin Falls would need to find a league that wanted to put a team here. Minor league expansion is one avenue, but no plans exist to expand the minors or the Pioneer League, said Pioneer League president Jim McCurdy. Minor league teams relocate with relative frequency, but there’s no guarantee a major league franchise would want to move its farm team to Twin Falls.
For one, Twin Falls is in a tricky location, on a high desert island more than 100 miles away from Boise and Pocatello, and three-plus hours away from Salt Lake City. That alone isn’t a major obstacle since the Pioneer League has teams as far north as Montana and as far south (and east) as Grand Junction, Colo. Idaho Falls is not much closer to any other Pioneer League team. Still, location is not an asset for Twin Falls.
And it’s not just population and accessibility where a city must prove itself, McCurdy said. Demographics play a role, and Twin Falls has some hope on that front. An area with high disposable income is attractive to franchises, especially if there’s a passion for baseball, which Hawkins and Stone believe is present in Twin Falls.
There’s also a simple equation: more people in an area equals a higher likelihood for good attendance, and thus a better chance for the franchise to make money. Twin Falls, of course, has been growing for years. According to U.S. Census data, the city’s population increased 23 percent in the 1990s and 28 percent in the 2000s. The 2020 Census is expected to show at least 15 percent population growth during the 2010s.
“You need to rely on fan support for things,” McCurdy said. “The larger the market, the better.”
Still, McCurdy said market size is not everything. He prefers to think of markets as “strong” or “weak”, rather than “large” or “small” because size doesn’t always equal viability. Twin Falls’ population growth is a step in the right direction for a pro team, but it’s only a step.
“Growth always helps in the sense that you’re gonna get more major industries and businesses that want to have more entertainment, more recreation centers, more baseball parks, those types of things,” Stone said. “But that by itself isn’t gonna be enough to get it going.”
The Chukars provide a model for Twin Falls’ baseball dream, but only to an extent. The Kansas City affiliation and the Chukar mascot have been around since 2004, but Idaho Falls has fielded a Pioneer League team every years since the 1940s. It’s been almost 50 years since Twin Falls has had a team.
CSI’s Skip Walker Field would not be a long-term minor league ballpark option for many reasons, from its relatively small size to the fact that CSI owns it and restricts its use, Stone said. Twin Falls would also be taking a major economic risk by building a stadium without a guarantee that a team was on the way. If you build it, they might not come.
The Hansen Street area that Hawkins envisions for a ballpark might not be doable, either, even in her dreams. Twin Falls city manager Travis Rothweiler said a ballpark site needs to be eight-to-13 acres large, and he’s not sure the Hansen site is big enough. A ballpark can only be so close to railroads tracks, he said, so that would also be an obstacle in an area with already limited space.
Hawkins said she would embrace a semi-pro team, which wouldn’t require nearly as much work to get off the ground as a minor league team. She’d love to tack on a ballpark with the proposed recreation center, but she hasn’t gained much traction on that front.
Hawkins’ inner circle is enthusiastic about the prospect of a team in Twin Falls, but they’re all baseball people. They can get the ball rolling, but they’ll need more support for it to pick up serious speed.
The population growth might provide the fuel Hawkins and Stone want. The influx of new people could bring extra baseball fever or, perhaps more importantly, a Vandersloot-type figure who is willing to provide a large chunk of the necessary funding. The field of dreams might be built by those who come.
“I’d really like my legacy to be, I got this project started,” Hawkins said.
Recreation creation
Unlike a pro or semi-pro baseball team, a community recreation center in Twin Falls does appear to be on the horizon. The city has tried to measure interest for a rec center over the past several years, and it sent out surveys this summer.
Most of the pushback for a city rec center relates to the cost. Taxes or a bond would likely pay for the building. But another community facility — the city pool — is losing money.
“I’m not really ready to step into a new facility if it’s going to be another drain,” Councilman Greg Lanting told the Times-News in May.
Proponents of the center, such as city recreation supervisor Stacy McClintock, see clear needs that a rec center could address.
A communal gymnasium is at the top of the list. For one, it’s versatile, providing opportunities for basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer. Second, there are few places in town that offer those sports to even gym members. The College of Southern Idaho has a basketball gym open to paying community members, but the school occasionally utilizes it for practices and workouts for its athletic teams.
Right now, the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department (headquartered in the area where Hawkins envisions a ballpark) uses middle and high school gyms for its youth and adult league games.
“It’s hard on the staff there, it’s hard on the facilities there, so for us to have our own space where we could kinda pull out of the school and give them a little bit of reprieve… would be nice,” McClintock said. “It would be nice to have other people using gym space and facilities because, in the winter here, there’s nowhere to go.”
Twin Falls’ population growth didn’t spark the rec center discussions, McClintock said, but it did accelerate the process. In the not so distant past, people would routinely wait until the late registration period to sign up for various leagues, she said, and they’d usually be able to join without issue. Recently, those late registration slots have filled up more quickly, putting more people on waiting lists.
Population growth doesn’t necessarily correlate to more interest in rec leagues — the demographics of population drive that too — but McClintock believes it’s a major explanation for the increasingly packed leagues. She knows that leagues can’t stay the same size forever if the city continues to grow, but the leagues need enough time and space to play in order to expand.
Funding is no small obstacle, and Twin Falls residents will have plenty of opportunities to voice their opinions about a rec center. Perhaps a donor will swoop in and cover the cost for a community gym, as happened in Hansen back in February, when a private family donated $1 million for a new high school gym that doubles as a community gym.
Whatever the method, McClintock hopes enough people see the utility not just of a gym but of an indoor running track, a rock climbing wall and more.
“I’d love to offer cooking classes. I’d love to offer those types of things, and I can’t,” she said. “I don’t have anywhere to do it.”
The recruiting trail
In some ways, the College of Southern Idaho is more immune to the effects of population growth than the rest of the city, especially when it comes to sports.
On the surface, CSI’s additions of a cross country/distance track program and multipurpose field look like reflections of growth, and they are in some ways. But the city population has little to do with it.
The running program was easy to start financially and logistically, given the lack of facilities needed for its athletes, and athletic director Joel Bate hoped it would serve as an enrollment prop. The multipurpose field broke ground last summer, and CSI hopes it will be home to a future Golden Eagles soccer program.
“Those were just projects that were time to come,” Bate said. “Doesn’t really have anything to do with the growth in the area.”
While more people are moving to the Magic Valley, CSI’s home game attendance numbers have not skyrocketed at the same rate. Some CSI coaches believe that team success and local athletes (or lack thereof) on their rosters play roles in attendance, as does the recent ability for fans to live stream every game.
CSI head men’s basketball coach Jared Phay believes population growth might even be hurting attendance.
“When people talk about the old days when the gym was packed every night and people were waiting in line, attendance is down in that sense,” he said. “Back then, there was literally nothing else to do in town. Now, we still get good crowds and good support, but there are just more options in town.”
One area that has been minimally affected by growth, coaches said, is recruiting players outside of the Magic Valley. Jim Cartisser has coached volleyball at CSI since 2005, back when Twin Falls’ population was about 38,000. That number is around 50,000 today, and business growth has followed suit.
“(When) I got here in 2005, they’d just opened the Costco. None of this stuff was open on the Canyon Rim. We had the mall. … We didn’t have the hospital,” Cartisser said. “There’s been a ton of growth, but we really haven’t changed that much. I think the area can absorb quite a few more people — there are lots of areas to grow in — and it’s not really gonna change this particular pocket very much.”
Cartisser, who is in his first year as CSI’s head coach following the death of his wife Heidi, said a recruit has never turned down the Golden Eagles because the town wasn’t big enough. Maybe a school like Salt Lake Community College has served as a tiebreaker over CSI because of Salt Lake City’s size, but if it has, Cartisser hasn’t heard.
Phay echoed Cartisser’s sentiment. At the junior college level, a program’s success and its track record for sending athletes to big schools are far important than where the athletes will live for one or two years with summer breaks and holidays sprinkled in. Even if the recent growth had drastically changed Twin Falls’ identity, that factor would largely be beside the point.
Those CSI coaches, as well as head running coach Lindsey Anderson, also believe Twin Falls sits in a sweet spot.
“A lot of the small-town kids feel like they’re in a really big city,” Anderson said. “But it’s also big enough that kids coming in from big cities still feel like they have everything here.”
One difference Cartisser has noticed is the talent level in the Magic Valley has improved.
When he started Club Canyon in 2006, it was one of the few club volleyball programs in the state, and the only one in the Magic Valley. In those early years, CSI would often sign one or two local volleyball players per class, but their local ties and potential often outweighed their abilities to immediately play at the college level, Cartisser said.
As more people have funneled into the area, more youth club sports programs, such as Twin Falls Elite, have formed. As a result, local athletes have become more prepared for the college level.
This year’s CSI volleyball roster features four Idaho natives: Twin Falls High School graduate Kylie Baumert, Brianna Bart (Centennial), Tausha Cummins (Butte County) and Payton Spoja (Boise). All four played club volleyball before signing with CSI.
“With the growth of the town and volleyball backgrounds moving in, we’ve been able to take local kids like a Kylie Baumert, who started playing club when she was 10 years old,” Cartisser said. “It’s made it so we can take those local kids now and really count on them. It’s not just bringing them in for potential anymore. They’ve got a lot of realized potential already.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.