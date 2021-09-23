All of south-central Idaho now in critical risk category for COVID-19

Health officials are unable to reach everyone who has tested positive or who has been exposed to the disease, and the electronic databases that providers use to report cases to the health district are at capacity, preventing officials from having an accurate case count.

“Even as we are reporting a growing number of cases in our region, we know some cases are stuck in limbo waiting for enough space in these databases for us to download the information and report it,” Maxwell said. “That means, for some, it could be weeks before we even have your contact information in hand to reach out.”

So far this week, Twin Falls County has had the fifth-highest number of COVID cases in the state: 255. Ada County, for comparison, which has about 400,000 more people than Twin Falls County, has reported 301 new cases this week.

Since the start of the pandemic, Twin Falls County has had 13,785 cases and 169 deaths. Blaine has had 2,717 cases and 20 deaths, Camas has had 90 cases and no deaths, Cassia has 3,454 cases and 29 deaths, Gooding has 1,944 cases and 29 deaths, Jerome has 3,645 cases and 36 deaths, Lincoln has 609 cases and 11 deaths, and Minidoka has 2,810 cases and 39 deaths.