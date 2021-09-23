All of south-central Idaho now in critical risk category for COVID-19

TWIN FALLS — For the first time, all eight south-central Idaho counties are official in the risk category of the regional COVID-19 risk assessment, and the local public health district has asked for people to self-report illness as case numbers prevent it from keeping up with tracking.
Last week, 1,236 COVID-19 cases were reported to South Central Public Health District. At the peak of last year's largest surge, just over 1,300 cases were reported in a week, and health officials say the current surge is not yet close to its peak and the numbers coming in may be lower than the real number of cases.
“When disease spreads this quickly it impacts our community on a number of levels," health district administrator Logan Hudson said in a Thursday statement. "For the last few weeks, we’ve been talking about the growing case trend overwhelming our hospitals. Now, nearly every county is seeing outbreaks in local schools, illness spreading through businesses, and disease investigators who can’t keep up with the rate cases ... being reported."
Residents of the eight south-central counties — Twin Falls, Jerome, Blaine, Cassia, Minidoka, Lincoln, Gooding and Camas — are asked to report illnesses to the health district online at phd5.idaho.gov.
“Don’t wait for public health to call you. Help us continue to track this disease by reporting your illness on our online form,” Epidemiology Program Manager Tanis Maxwell said. “It’s also important to let your close contacts know as soon as you get your test results so they can also take precautions.”
Health officials are unable to reach everyone who has tested positive or who has been exposed to the disease, and the electronic databases that providers use to report cases to the health district are at capacity, preventing officials from having an accurate case count.
“Even as we are reporting a growing number of cases in our region, we know some cases are stuck in limbo waiting for enough space in these databases for us to download the information and report it,” Maxwell said. “That means, for some, it could be weeks before we even have your contact information in hand to reach out.”
So far this week, Twin Falls County has had the fifth-highest number of COVID cases in the state: 255. Ada County, for comparison, which has about 400,000 more people than Twin Falls County, has reported 301 new cases this week.
Since the start of the pandemic, Twin Falls County has had 13,785 cases and 169 deaths. Blaine has had 2,717 cases and 20 deaths, Camas has had 90 cases and no deaths, Cassia has 3,454 cases and 29 deaths, Gooding has 1,944 cases and 29 deaths, Jerome has 3,645 cases and 36 deaths, Lincoln has 609 cases and 11 deaths, and Minidoka has 2,810 cases and 39 deaths.
The best way to prevent spread of the disease is to get vaccinated. Everyone over age 2, whether vaccinated or not, should also wear a mask while indoors or in crowded outdoor areas.
South Central Public Health has also issued the following recommendations for people who test positive for COVID-19 or who have had close contact with someone who tested positive:
- If you have symptoms of COVID-19, get tested and stay away from others while you wait for results.
- If you test positive, self-isolate for 10 days since symptoms first appeared and 24 hours with no fever (without the use of fever-reducing medication) and other symptoms are improving.
- If you test positive but have no symptoms, self-isolate for 10 days since you had a positive test.
- If you have had close contact to someone who has tested positive with COVID-19, self-isolate and wait 5-7 days before getting tested. If choosing not to test, self-isolate for 10 days since last exposure. If choosing to test end isolation after day 7 after receiving a negative test result (test must occur on day 5 or later).
- Anyone who has had close contact with someone with COVID-19 and who meets the following criteria does NOT need to stay home.
- Someone who has been fully vaccinated and shows no symptoms of COVID-19. However, fully vaccinated people should get tested 3-5 days after their exposure, even they don’t have symptoms and wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative.
- Someone who has COVID-19 illness within the previous 3 months and, has recovered and, remains without COVID-19 symptoms (for example, cough, shortness of breath).