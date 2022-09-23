All Magic Valley candidates financial reports are on time, except one

TWIN FALLS — With the general election 45 days away, campaign season is due to heat up. Legislative candidates in the Magic Valley have submitted their August financial reports with the Secretary of State.

One candidate is more than two weeks late to file the august report, which was due Sept. 10.

Paul Thompson is running as the Constitution Party candidate for a Senate seat in District 25, representing municipal Twin Falls. As of Friday, Sept. 26, Thompson’s financial filing still had not been posted to the Idaho Secretary of State’s webpage.

Thompson said it was a clerical error.

“They called me two days ago, and I just never got my submit button clicked on the report,” Thompson said. “It was just an oversight on my part.”

According to the Secretary of State, candidates are given a 48-hour grace period to get their filing in. After that, fines of $50 per day are incurred, which would mean Thompson is potentially looking at a $500 fine as of Friday.

Thompson's last filing, made in August, showed he had raised $23,286 from donors through July.

GOP candidate Linda Wright Hartgen, who is running for the same District 25 Senate seat, has reported $25,979 received from donors.

Republican Greg Lanting reported $20,283 raised in his race for District 25 Representative Seat B, while Liyah Babayan, an Independent candidate, reported $2,743 in donations.

In District 24, which covers rural Twin Falls County, and Gooding and Camas counties, GOP candidates Glenneda Zuiderfeld, and Chanelle Dixon and Steve Miller each won their primary elections and are unopposed in the November general election.

In the District 26 Senate race, Jerome Republican Laurie Lickley has raised $108,734 from donors. Democratic candidate Ron Taylor reports $30,090 raised and Independent candidate Donald Lappin reported raising $14,618 with $1,680 cash on hand for the race in the district covering Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties.

Democratic incumbent Ned Burns reported $85,073 raised in his campaign for House Seat 26A. GOP candidate Michael Pohanka reported $18,648 raised.

For House Seat 26B, Republican Jack Nelsen reported $39,870 raised, while Democrat Karma Metzler-Fitzgerald reported $32,582.