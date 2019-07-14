{{featured_button_text}}
Twin Falls County Historical Museum

The Twin Falls County Historical Society is dedicated to keeping the Union School building a landmark the county can be proud of for many years to come.

CURRY — Join the fun at an all-class reunion for Union School and the 50th Anniversary Celebration for the Twin Falls County Historical Museum from 2 to 5 p.m. July 21. They are both the same building, located at 21337 U.S. 30, halfway between Filer and Twin Falls.

If you or anyone you know attended Union School, make plans to attend. Admission is free. Park behind the schoolhouse or next door. Hot dogs and cake will be served at about 4 p.m.

To RSVP or to help on a committee, call 208-736-4675 or 208-751-1165.

