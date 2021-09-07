All American Throwdown: Demolition derby thrills at Twin Falls County Fair

During the first three races, drivers drove in a figure-eight pattern that led to a few crashes in the intersection.

“Blue Lakes and Pole Line at 5’o clock is what it’s going to look like,” Kenny Eggleston said to the fans.

The smaller amount of cars didn’t seem to deter spectators. The main grandstand was filled with people.

During the intermission, fans were given the opportunity to compete in a mud foot race to win a cash prize.

Toby Ruffin and his son came from Twin Falls to attend the derby for a “mans’ night out.” They decided to stay even though it was fewer cars than normal.

“We are a little disappointed but it is what it is,” Ruffin said.

To ensure fan and driver safety, paramedics, firefighters and police were present Monday evening.

Demolition vehicles are much different than your daily driver. Each car must pass an inspection and meet certain specifications.

All glass, plastic and pot metal must be removed from the car and a cage is created inside to protect the driver. Flammable items such as batteries must be secured inside the vehicle and covered.