All American Throwdown: Demolition derby thrills at Twin Falls County Fair

FILER — Anthony Trippler’s truck gained a few new dents and dings Monday evening at the Twin Falls County Fair. Trippler won the All American Throwdown Demolition Derby, ran by Live A Little Productions.
“Watching the crowd cheer is my favorite part,” Trippler said. “The stands filled up pretty good.”
Seven drivers participated, which was less than anticipated, said Maddy Eggleston, executive assistant for Live A Little Productions.
Instead of canceling, the company decided to go ahead as scheduled and offer people $5 back if they wanted to stay and watch and $10 if they wanted to leave.
“We weighed our options and this was the best one for drivers and guests to all have a good time,” Eggleston said.
Her father, Kenny Eggleston, was the announcer Monday evening. He also works for the production company.
“I get to be the biggest fan,” he said.
Although the motorsports production company is based in Rigby, he lives in Filer.
“We are excited to be a part of the fair,” he said. “It’s nice to be close to home.”
The drivers competed in three classes: mini-class, stock and truck. In the final event, drivers duked it out till only one was left running.
During the first three races, drivers drove in a figure-eight pattern that led to a few crashes in the intersection.
“Blue Lakes and Pole Line at 5’o clock is what it’s going to look like,” Kenny Eggleston said to the fans.
The smaller amount of cars didn’t seem to deter spectators. The main grandstand was filled with people.
During the intermission, fans were given the opportunity to compete in a mud foot race to win a cash prize.
Toby Ruffin and his son came from Twin Falls to attend the derby for a “mans’ night out.” They decided to stay even though it was fewer cars than normal.
“We are a little disappointed but it is what it is,” Ruffin said.
To ensure fan and driver safety, paramedics, firefighters and police were present Monday evening.
Demolition vehicles are much different than your daily driver. Each car must pass an inspection and meet certain specifications.
All glass, plastic and pot metal must be removed from the car and a cage is created inside to protect the driver. Flammable items such as batteries must be secured inside the vehicle and covered.
During each event, drivers are not allowed to deliberately hit the front doors of another vehicle. Doing so will result in immediate disqualification.
Some of the drivers traveled from outside of the state to participate. Trippler and one other driver came from Utah. The remaining five drivers came from Jerome, Idaho Falls and Rupert.
Trippler has been competing in demolition derbies for the last 13 years. His No. 31 winning truck is the fifth vehicle he has competed in this year.
“Sometimes it’s so loud you don’t even know if your car is running,” he said.
Keeping his head on a swivel helps to avoid being disoriented by all the noise.
His advice for people who want to start competing?
“Go out and find the cheapest running car you can find and call me,” he said.
Next weekend he will be competing in the Eastern Idaho State Fair, then the Utah state fair the following weekend and finally the Gem Boise County Fair and Stampede.
At the end of the show, Eggleston encouraged fans to come out again in the future.
“We will get bigger and better next year.”