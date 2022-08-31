All aboard! Magic Valley Model Railroaders share their passion at fairgrounds

The Magic Valley Model Railroaders have had a home at the fairgrounds for 34 years and the club's 19 members have been busy this year making expansions to the track layout.

On March 1, the group acquired a new layout from a collector in Oregon City, railroader Marvin Barnes said. Since then, members of the Magic Valley Model Railroad Club spent the better part of four months setting up the new layout.

Two years ago, they acquired some mountainous geographic features from Green River, Wyoming. The club is excited to share the new routes, layouts, and towns, spread across 4 different sizes of models.

"I imagine we're close to 2,000 feet of track," said Barnes.

Long-time favorites of the model railroad are still there, including an exact replica of the Allison Mill, as well as several towns of different eras, mountain scenery, canyon trestles, and so much more.

The Magic Valley Model Railroad is open every day of the fair, as well as the second Saturday of each month throughout the year.