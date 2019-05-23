{{featured_button_text}}
JEROME — Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on I-84 near Jerome. Police believe alcohol to have played a factor in the collision.

According to the Idaho State Police, Kathryn Campbell, 21, of Farmington, Utah was driving a 2003 Nissan 350Z eastbound on I-84 near milepost 171 when she struck the rear end of a 2014 Ford F-150 driven by Karla Diaz Saucedo, 27, of Gooding.

The F-150 lost control and rolled, coming to rest on its top. Campbell’s Nissan continued east, then lost control, went through a fence, and across the on-ramp of the rest area, where it crashed into another fence.

Campbell and one person from Diaz Saucedo’s vehicle were transported to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. All occupants were wearing seat belts.

