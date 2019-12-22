HAZELTON -- Alcohol is suspected to be involved in a Saturday afternoon crash between a car and a semi truck on Interstate 84 near Hazelton.
According to the Idaho State Police, Jenny Bodley, 34, of Burley, was traveling eastbound at 12:24 p.m. at milepost 194 at in a Kia Spectra.
The ISP said Bodley drifted off the roadway, overcorrected, and hit a semi truck and trailer driven by Anthony Real, 52, of Santa Maria, California, which was also eastbound.
You have free articles remaining.
Bodley was transported to St Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center by ground ambulance. As a result of the investigation, Bodley was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol.
Lanes were partially blocked for approximately two hours. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts during the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.