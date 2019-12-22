{{featured_button_text}}
HAZELTON -- Alcohol is suspected to be involved in a Saturday afternoon crash between a car and a semi truck on Interstate 84 near Hazelton.

According to the Idaho State Police, Jenny Bodley, 34, of Burley, was traveling eastbound at 12:24 p.m. at milepost 194 at in a Kia Spectra. 

The ISP said Bodley drifted off the roadway, overcorrected, and hit a semi truck and trailer driven by Anthony Real, 52, of Santa Maria, California, which was also eastbound.

Bodley was transported to St Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center by ground ambulance. As a result of the investigation, Bodley was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol.

Lanes were partially blocked for approximately two hours. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts during the crash.

