GOODING — A three-vehicle crash Friday night south of Gooding resulted in injuries and involved a Gooding County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Alcohol is suspected to be involved.
According to the Idaho State Police, a pickup truck driven by a juvenile was stopped on State Highway 46 about two miles south of Gooding, facing southbound while waiting to turn left into a residential address, when a southbound car driven by Eugenia Wadsworth, 31, of Twin Falls struck the rear of the pickup as well as a northbound Gooding County deputy pickup truck.
All vehicles came to rest on Highway 46, completely blocking the roadway. Alcohol was involved in the crash, ISP said.
The juvenile was transported by ground ambulance to North Canyon Medical Center, in Gooding. Wadsworth was transported by patrol vehicle to North Canyon Medical Center. The Gooding County deputy was not injured.
The highway was blocked for 1¾ hour.
Idaho State Police was assisted by the Gooding Fire, Gooding EMS, the Gooding County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Transportation Department.
