Alcohol suspected to be factor in motorcycle crash

HAGERMAN – A motorcyclist escaped serious injury Sunday afternoon after failing to navigate a curve on a road.

According to Sgt. Kelby Cornett of the Gooding County Sheriff’s Department, alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor but the investigation isn’t complete. The woman wasn’t wearing a helmet, she said.

The woman, who Cornett didn’t identify, was riding with a group of three other motorcyclists at about 5:30 p.m. on Vader Grade, southeast of Hagerman. She apparently took a curve too wide and drove into the borrow pit.

The motorcyclist was transported by ground ambulance to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding with non-life threatening injuries. Life Flight was initially notified but the call was canceled before the helicopter got off the ground, Cornett said.

Gooding County Sheriff’s Department, Hagerman Quick Response and Gooding Ambulance assisted with the call.

