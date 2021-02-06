Albertsons began selling stock to public last year. Could this Idaho employer be next?

BOISE — A food company with more than 40% of its workforce in Idaho is considering selling stock to the public.

Chobani, which operates the world’s largest yogurt factory in Twin Falls, is considering an initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported. The newspaper said the IPO could value the company from as much as $7 billion to $10 billion.

The 16-year-old company was founded by Hamdi Ulukaya in South Edmeston, New York. Chobani opened its 71,000-square-foot plant in Twin Falls in 2012. Since then, it has tripled the number of Idaho employees. Chobani now employees 2,200 people overall, with 902 production and research and development workers in Idaho.

“As we create the food company of the future, we’ll look at all options carefully to fuel our ambitious plans, especially with oat milk and plant-based products,” Ulukaya said in a statement provided by the company. “An IPO is definitely one exciting direction, but whether or not we’re public, we’ll keep disrupting and making things better.”