TWIN FALLS — The World War II bombers have landed and the stunt pilots are headed this way.
The airshow set for Saturday is all coming together, and organizer Jim O’Donnell is flying high.
“It’s good to see it,” said O’Donnell, co-chair of the group Joslin Field Celebration Inc. He hasn’t done it himself, having re-joined the group last year after recovering from some health problems.
But he has been busy, even on Tuesday, having a 6 a.m. meeting as various loose ends are tied up. He’s confident the Saturday show will be one to remember.
“I think it will be an exciting show for people to watch,” O’Donnell said. “And we have good support from our sponsorships.”
Those sponsorships have kept the cost low. There is no admission charge, and a parking pass can be purchased online for $10.
Organizers have lined up act after high-flying act — and not just planes. Representatives from two skydiving teams will be there to show their skills.
The theme of the event is a salute to the airport itself. It’s a celebration of its 75 years of operation, and the official name of the airshow is Joslin Field Celebration.
The day of its dedication in 1948, there were bands, crowds, dignitaries and, of course, airplanes.
The same four elements will be there on Saturday.
Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport, is named after Sgt. Raymond Ralph Joslin, the first airman in Twin Falls County killed during World War II. He was part of a B-17 crew that was shot down in 1942 over the Solomon Islands.
Because of that tie-in, O’Donnell was grateful when the Commemorative Air Force, a nonprofit that has been a major force in keeping vintage warbirds flying, agreed to bring their B-17, named “Sentimental Journey.”
It’s special, being one of just four B-17s that are in flyable condition.
“That is pretty impressive when you think about it,” O’Donnell said.
In addition to the B-17, the CAF has also flown in its B-25. Named “Maid in the Shade,” it flew 13 combat missions over Italy and two over Yugoslavia. Local residents might recognize it as it has been here before, but the B-17 is in Twin Falls for the first time.
The two aircraft flew into Joslin Field on Monday and a welcoming ceremony was held afterward. People can book flights on the aircraft through Sunday.
Visitors to Joslin Field have passed by the Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star, displayed on a pedestal, as they enter the airport property. Appropriately, Greg Colyer, a pilot from San Francisco, will be in town to fly his T-33, O’Donnell said, and another T-33 will be on display.
Another key piece of Joslin Field is the Douglas DC-3. A pair of the aircraft were at the airport on May 1, 1948, when United and Empire airlines kicked off commercial air service to Joslin Field.
A Times-News article from that date details how 4,000 shivering people, cold because of a snow squall, gathered at the airfield that day to mark the date, reportedly the first time in aeronautic history when two major airlines opened commercial flight service from the same airport on the same day.
Both airlines flew in DC-3s to mark the occasion, and Joslin’s parents attended the event.
There was music as well during that cold day. To give tribute to that, the Twin Falls Municipal Band will perform for an hour before the airshow.
The airshow begins at noon and will end at 3 p.m. Here’s a rundown of some of the performers:
Nathan Hammond
- started flying the DeHaviland Chipmunk, known as GhostWriter, in 1998, quickly learning the techniques and nuances of skywriting and airshow flying. The skywriting of Hammond has received recognition on National TV, USA Today, and major news outlets for his aerial displays at airshows, festivals, and sporting events. Hammond flies the GhostWriter in an action-packed routine full of loops, rolls, and verticals, held tightly in front of the crowd.
Melissa Dawn Burns
- will perform powerful aerobatics in her Edge 540. She is a professional aerobatic pilot, world record holder skydiver and world champion BASE Jumper. A four-time member of the US Unlimited Aerobatic Team, Burns is the top-ranked female competition pilot in the United States and has ranked top 3 in the world.
Mark Peterson
- , who started flying at the age of 6 in a Piper Cherokee Arrow with his father, Ed, is expected to perform in his P-51 Mustang. He acquired the aircraft in 2005, and since then, Mark has accumulated more than 1,700 hours in warbirds and strengthened his love and admiration for the aircraft.
Danny Sorensen
- will perform with his one-of-a-kind biplane, the BF9-2, that he designed and built himself. It is the only plane of its kind on the airshow circuit. In addition to its unique design, the plane also has some autographs, including that of the Candy Bomber Col. Gail Seymour, who dropped candy from his plane to German children during the Berline airlift from 1948-49.
Brad Wursten
- is a breakout star in the airshow industry and has has logged nearly 4,000 hours in 50 different types of aircraft. His airshow performance is jam packed with one-of-a-kind stunts and maneuvers exclusive to his act.
In addition to performers, there will be lots of static displays and aircraft exhibits, many of them with tie-ins to Joslin Field, O’Donnell said.
