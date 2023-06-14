Want to go?

The Celebrate Joslin Field airshow will take place Saturday at Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport, south of Twin Falls. Gates will open at 10 a.m. The band will play at 11 a.m. and the airshow is from noon to about 3 p.m.

Parking vouchers are $10 online but the price will increase to $20 the day of the show. Much of the parking will be at Magic Valley Speedway, and shuttle busses will be provided.

Airshow organizers recommend people bring comfortable shoes, lawn chairs, ear plugs, sunscreen, cameras and a pen for autographs.

Water will be provided to the public, and organizers encourage people to support the more than dozen vendors who will be at the airshow. Airshow memorabilia will also be available for purchase.

For more information, visit www.magicvalleyairshow.com

