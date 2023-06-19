TWIN FALLS — A large crowd gathered Saturday at an airshow to celebrate the Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport, 75th anniversary.
They watched aircraft dip and dive, skydivers descend, and the majesty of a B-17 and B-25 from WWII soar overhead. And as a grand finale, an F-15 Eagle from Mountain Home Air Force Base performed a fly-by to an enthusiastic crowd.
The airshow, officially called Joslin Field Celebration, was the result of years of planning and brought some of the finest pilots in the nation to thrill the crowd, and was a fitting tribute to the airport, dedicated in 1948 and named after Sgt. Raymond Joslin, who was the first airman from Magic Valley killed in WWII.
It airport was originally established in 1939 as a grass landing strip, and in the 1960s underwent a significant expansion and modernization, with the addition of a paved runway, a terminal building, and other facilities.