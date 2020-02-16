TWIN FALLS — Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport keeps on growing. LAst year, 87,497 people flew in and out of Twin Falls, an all-time high. And a daily flight to Denver could be coming soon.
The airport isn’t just growing on the passenger flight side though. Airport Manager Bill Carberry told the Times-News that the airport will need more hangars to accommodate future needs for cargo, charter flights, aircraft repair and crop dusting.
That expansion comes with a need for thousands of feet of new taxilanes.
It costs a lot more to build a taxilane than it does to pave your driveway. A Federal Aviation Administration grant will cover the bulk of a roughly $2 million, 1,300-foot-long taxilane project. That particular stretch is phase two of a four-step, multi-year plan to build new taxilanes.
The FAA grant requires Twin Falls to pay 6.25% — about $125,000 — of the cost of phase two. On Monday, City Council approved a contract agreement with JUB Engineers for the project.
(More) flying high
Since 2014, the number of passengers flying in and out of Twin Falls has grown by nearly 60%, from 55,095 travelers in 2014 to 87,497 in 2019. Last year’s total was only a small uptick compared to 2018, when the airport saw 85,358 people arrive and depart.
Carberry said there are a few reasons for that growth. For one, while the airport still only offers one destination — Salt Lake City — the number of seats leaving for and arriving from that destination has increased.
On top of that, the Magic Valley’s population growth has meant the airport’s pool of potential customers keeps getting bigger.
Denver delayed
Twin Falls will have to wait a few more months before knowing whether or not it’s getting a Denver flight.
The airport will be able to add the flight if it wins a $900,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. That grant’s important because it will enable the airport to provide SkyWest — which will be servicing the flight for United Airlines — a revenue guarantee, ensuring that the company won’t lose money in the early goings.
Grant funds could also be used for marketing and start-up costs.
The airport applied for the grant in July and expected to hear back in the fall. The DOT has repeatedly pushed back the announcement of the grant winners. Carberry said he now expects to know by April.
Carberry says the city’s application is strong, but Twin Falls is still competing with 60 other airports for just $12 million in funding.
Even if Twin Falls doesn’t win the grant, Carberry said adding a new destination is part of the airport’s plan, and should be expected at some point in the future.
