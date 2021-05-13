 Skip to main content
Air ambulance lands at Harmon Park to pick up patient
Air St. Luke's

An Air St. Luke's helicopter flies over Twin Falls on a call.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Air St. Luke's landed at Harmon Park Wednesday evening to pick up a patient.

The Twin Falls Fire Department said it and Magic Valley Paramedics were called to the 200 block of Elm Street for a medical emergency and a possible house fire at about 6:45 p.m.

Firefighters arrived and began treating the patient, confirmed the fire was out and vented the remaining smoke from the house.

Magic Valley Paramedics determined the patient needed to be flown to a hospital and said the best landing area for the helicopter would be at Harmon Park. Firefighters set up a landing zone at the park and took the patient there.

The Twin Falls Police Department assisted with traffic and crowd control.

