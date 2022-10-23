Agreement between Idaho higher Ed makes a shorter jump from associates to bachelor's degree

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho has joined Idaho’s other higher education institutions in an agreement that will make it easier for CSI students who earn an associate degree to move directly into higher-level programs at Idaho four-year institutions.

The new Undergraduate Co-admissions/Co-enrollment Partnership, signed by all eight Idaho public institutions of higher education, means that students who finish their degree at CSI can immediately begin taking classes needed to obtain a baccalaureate degree from one of the three Idaho universities or from Lewis-Clark State College.

The agreement will also allow CSI students to begin taking upper-division courses from the four-year institutions even before they complete their two-year degrees.

“This collaboration between Idaho’s colleges and universities provides Idaho college students with broad access to all eight institutions,” said CSI Provost Dr. Todd Schwarz. “When this agreement is combined with the statewide Financial Aid Consortium Agreement, students can more readily enroll in courses and programs from each public college and university in Idaho, while also using their financial aid awards at multiple institutions.”

The goals of the agreement include improving student access to postsecondary education, increasing degree completion rates, and providing students with stronger support systems regardless of where they are located.

“In setting the stage to increase the number of students moving from our community colleges to our four-year institutions, we are also making college more affordable because it costs less to attend a community college,” said Idaho State Board of Education Chief Academic Officer Dr. TJ Bliss. “Taking general education courses at a community college is less expensive than taking those same courses at a university. Our goal with this agreement is to create pathways for more students to start their postsecondary education at a two-year college and then move to the four-year institution for major-specific classes.”