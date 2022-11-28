Ag ag outlook seminar set for December

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Ag Market Outlook Seminar set for Dec. 13-15 will provide supply, demand and price outlook presentations for most of Idaho’s major commodities and key production inputs.

The University of Idaho Extension Service hosts the seminar each year.

Presentations will start at 10 a.m. each day and are offered free online. Each presentation will last 30 minutes and will be followed by a question and answer period.

Registration is required and must be completed by 5 p.m. Dec. 12 by going to www.uidaho.edu/ag-outlook.

Recordings of the presentations will be available on the Idaho AgBiz YouTube channel.

Presenters are as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Xiaoxue “Rita” Du and Pat Hatzenbuehler: Global trade and U.S. macroeconomics

Garth Taylor: Idaho Ag

Russ Qualls: Weather

Terrell Sorensen: Water

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Xiaoli Etienne: Input Cost Trends

Norm Ruhoff: Grains

Reed Findlay: Hay

Thursday, Dec. 15

Brett Wilder: Beef

Hernan Tejeda: Dairy

Patrick Hatzenbuehler: Potatoes