After the burn: Third Fork bridges near replacement after being destroyed in 2020 Badger Fire

HANSEN — Several structures were destroyed in the 2020 Badger Fire that burned 90,000 acres, including two bridges that provided access to single track trails for hikers, bikers, horses and dirt bikes.

With the help of a helicopter to do the heavy lifting, two bridges on the Third Fork Trail in the South Hills will soon be ready to use for the first time since a fire in 2020 destroyed them.

The work was done through a collaborative effort between the U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, and the Magic Valley Trail Machine Association, a recreational user group that works to keep access to single track open for dirt bikes and other users.

On Saturday, a group of volunteers from the association spent the day prepping the locations for the new bridges. On Sunday, volunteers from the club spent time helping forest service employees while massive beams were flown in by helicopter.

Forest Service Recreational Specialist Jed Friedman oversees a crew of two trails technicians to maintain the trails in the South Hills.

Friedman said that the contributions of recreation-user groups like MVTMA were essential to getting the work done.

“With a week and a half heads-up, (they) got 11 people out here helping us do — for my two person crew — a month’s worth of work in a day,” Friedman said.

The group spent the first day gathering rocks and filling wire cages called gabions, which would serve as the foundation and supports for the beams of the bridges.

They also widened sections of trail, and brushed back the overgrowth with hedge trimmers, to keep vegetation from encroaching on the trail.

Dusti Hall is president of the MVTMA. He grew up riding his dirt bikes in the vast expanse of hills north of Jerome.

Hall said the MVTMA has a lot of members participating in volunteer efforts.

“We do have a pretty good core of people who are willing to come out and volunteer time and put in labor,” he said.

Restoring access to trail systems like this one is important to MVTMA members, because many forest roads and trails are at risk of being closed to motorized users.

“It means a lot to use because we lose a lot of access, quite frequently. We lose a lot more than we gain,” Hall said. “So for us to be able to get some of our trail systems back and connector trails for nice loops means a lot to us.”

Recreational trail riding has increased in Idaho, along with every other form of recreation, and the activity draws people from across the country to spend multiple days riding.

The project used grant money administered by Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, and also from fees derived from the registration stickers each dirt bike, ATV and off-highway vehicles are required to have to use state and federal forest trails.

Brian DiLenge is East Region Trails Specialist with Idaho Parks and Recreation. DiLenge was present the first weekend of hard labor. He said it is becoming more common to partner with user groups to get volunteers for trails works.

“The neat thing is right now there are more users than just one user group getting involved,” DeLange said. “Between the mountain bikers, the motorcycle guys, the ATV guys, backcountry horsemen, it’s been a pretty good collaborative of trail users.

“Funds from the feds are down quite a bit — their trail crews aren’t near as big as they used to be — and so now the users are getting more involved and taking more of a seat at the table and getting things going.”