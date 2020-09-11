After slow start, Kimberly shuts down Declo 38-0

KIMBERLY — Bulldog head coach Rich Bishop and his staff saw something on film they liked in preparation for Friday’s game against Declo: opportunities to throw downfield.
Did they ever.
Junior quarterback Heath Owens and senior receiver Brett Bronson put on a show in front of a packed stadium, connecting for three touchdown passes — Bronson added a fourth on the ground — and the Bulldogs blew the doors off Declo 38-0 Friday night at Kimberly High School.
“We felt like we could get the ball down the field,” Bishop said. “We have some guys who can stretch the defense, and early on we took advantage of that.”
“We have a lot of speed on offense and we were looking to go deep right off the bat,” Owens said.
After a penalty-laden first quarter ended in a 0-0 tie, Kimberly put its bread and butter on the field to start the second. A clever receiver route combination resulted in Bronson finding himself wide open for an Owens deep ball over the middle. The speedy senior completed the play for a 25-yard Bulldog score.
Kimberly forced a punt on Declo’s next possession, then Owens hit Bronson on the outside once again. The senior broke an ankle tackle and raced down the sideline to complete an 80-yard touchdown catch and run.
“We have a lot of weapons out there for them to cover,” Bronson said. “We took advantage of that.”
The duo wasn’t done yet. They connected on a 28-yarder midway through the second period for their third score of the night, this one an acrobatic display of concentration by Bronson after a Declo defender tipped the ball into the air and the senior hauled it in.
“Both of those kids are great athletes,” Bishop said. “Brett put on 20 pounds over the summer and has some muscle to go up and get the ball. Heath kept putting it up there and letting him get it.”
Kimberly led 20-0 at the half.
Bronson found the end zone for touchdown No. 4 when he took an end-around 11 yards for the score.
The Bulldogs were up 26-0 entering the fourth quarter before senior Trevor Christensen scored on a 6-yard run early in the final period.
“All summer we have worked hard to play games like this,” Owens said. “I’m really proud of my team.”
As mesmerizing as its offensive fireworks were to watch, Kimberly’s defense was the under-the-radar star of the night. Late in the fourth quarter freshman phenom defensive back Gatlin Bair intercepted Declo’s Gabe Matthews and took it to the house to cap the scoring with an exclamation point. Bair recorded two interceptions while the Bulldogs’ fast defenders swarmed to the ball and suffocated the Hornet offense.
“Declo is always physical, and we had to be even more so,” Bishop said. “It’s huge getting a shutout against a team like this.”
“We got out-physicalled on both sides of the ball,” Declo head coach Josh Stewart said. “We had a lot of penalties that didn’t help us out. There were times we moved the ball, but we weren’t consistent.”
The Hornets (1-2) look to regroup next week as Declo hosts Buhl on Friday at 7 p.m.
“We have to come back on Monday and get better. Then get better on Tuesday, on Wednesday, and on Thursday,” Stewart said.
Kimberly (3-0) heads to Burley for its first road game of the season. The Bulldogs are looking forward to another week of working to get better and clean a few things up.
“This is a big confidence booster for us,” Bronson said. “When our defense has shutout games like this it fires us up.
“Tonight shows we can be better than we ever have been.”
