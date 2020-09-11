After slow start, Kimberly shuts down Declo 38-0

“We have a lot of weapons out there for them to cover,” Bronson said. “We took advantage of that.”

The duo wasn’t done yet. They connected on a 28-yarder midway through the second period for their third score of the night, this one an acrobatic display of concentration by Bronson after a Declo defender tipped the ball into the air and the senior hauled it in.

“Both of those kids are great athletes,” Bishop said. “Brett put on 20 pounds over the summer and has some muscle to go up and get the ball. Heath kept putting it up there and letting him get it.”

Kimberly led 20-0 at the half.

Bronson found the end zone for touchdown No. 4 when he took an end-around 11 yards for the score.

The Bulldogs were up 26-0 entering the fourth quarter before senior Trevor Christensen scored on a 6-yard run early in the final period.

“All summer we have worked hard to play games like this,” Owens said. “I’m really proud of my team.”