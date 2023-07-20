JEROME — At first there was shock and disbelief, feelings of violation.

Brittney Howe had walked into the Jerome Animal Shelter on the night of July 10 and saw destruction after the facility had been broken into earlier in the day.

And that was just the start of it. An hour later, she discovered dogs had been poisoned with rat bait.

But the actions of a 13-year-old boy, who has since been charged with several felonies, didn’t stop the efforts of a group of volunteers who came together to save the sickened dogs and get the shelter running again.

Volunteers, including police officers, were there until the early morning hours, said Sawtooth Veterinary Services vet technician Crystal Morton, “but it was absolutely worth it.”

Howe, the animal shelter technician, had been notified that night by police that a teenager had called 911 to confess he had broken into the shelter, staying there for hours.

A storage room was “destroyed,” she said, and there was food and treats scattered everywhere. Paint was splattered around, some of it getting on the dogs. Canines were also let out of their kennels.

And the dogs weren’t acting normal.

“There were some dogs displaying some very odd behavior,” Howe said.

“Usually they would be up and wagging their tails, but they were laying down and kind of cowering.”

The reason for the dogs behaving that way came out later.

“In the midst of the cleaning, we saw rat poison on the floor,” Howe said.

Not only was there rat bait, but it had been chewed. With that discovery, the effort quickly transitioned to a dog rescue.

“I knew we had to get treatment,” Morton said.

She called a veterinarian, and he advised that they needed to quickly get the poison out of their systems. She received permission to go to the Sawtooth clinic to get supplies.

It was uncertain which dogs had eaten poison, so hydrogen peroxide was force-fed to all 17 dogs. That gives the dogs an upset stomach, causing them to vomit. An inspection of the vomit then helped determine which dogs had ingested poison. Ones that had were also force-fed activated charcoal, which absorbs toxins that were still in the dogs’ systems.

Dogs were also put on a Vitamin K regime, which they will be on for a month.

But there was still uncertainty, Howe said. Not all the dogs had vomited.

Volunteers left the center around 3 a.m., and Howe wasn’t sure what she would find when she returned later in the morning.

“We didn’t know whether we would find animals alive or dead,” she said, admitting that she had a restless few hours.

“I didn’t get any sleep,” Howe said.

Thankfully, all the animals survived and were soon back to their usual selves.

It was determined that about seven of the dogs, almost half, had eaten poison.

“I am extremely grateful to the community,” Howe said, of the effort to save the dogs and clean the shelter.

The shelter was closed July 11 but reopened the next day.

Since the incident, many people have contributed to the shelter, donating food and money. It shows people’s love for animals, Howe said, and concern that they are treated properly.

The shelter, on a dirt road, is small, and often overcrowded. Howe doesn’t know how old the building is but was told that in the 1980s it was converted into a dog pound.

She has worked at the shelter for four years.

“It’s improved by leaps and bounds,” she said, and there are plans to build a new center or expand to the current building.

It might be looked at as a sad setting currently, Howe said, but she said she treats the animals well.

“They are an extension of my pets at home and get treated the exact same way — spoiled rotten.”

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.