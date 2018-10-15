TWIN FALLS — Paper, plastic, aluminum or not: For most of the past year, everything put in a Twin Falls city recycling bin has gone to the landfill, even if it was recyclable. But that’s finally changing.
After China stopped accepting U.S. recyclables earlier this year due to contamination, the costs of recycling climbed dramatically. The City Council in March voted to pay up to $100 per ton for recycling, but since then, costs have surpassed that cap.
“By the third week of March, all of the recyclable tonnage was going straight to the landfill,” Twin Falls Utility Billing Supervisor Bill Baxter said.
After dumping an estimated 992 tons of recycling, the Council stepped it up. Starting this month, Twin Falls is paying up to $175 per ton to recycle. The current cost is around $165 per ton, Baxter said.
But six months of dumping residents’ recyclables had consequences for the recycling program. PSI Environmental Systems is the city’s sanitation contractor that collects recycling and takes it to Magic Valley Recycling.
“Drivers began to notice in late June or early July that people were throwing garbage in their recyclable carts,” Baxter said.
And contamination — dumping non-recyclables in with recyclables — is what started the issues to begin with. This month, the city ramped up its outreach to remind customers what can and cannot be recycled.
“It’s really their decision at this point,” city spokesman Joshua Palmer said.
The city asks residents to take a few extra minutes to sort through what they put into their bins. Any loads that are too contaminated will eventually wind up in a landfill.
“We know that people’s time is precious,” Palmer said. “If you don’t know, please just throw it out. We don’t want to contaminate an entire load.”
In other words — “When in doubt, throw it out.” Or better yet, call utility billing services or find out what other places around town may be recycling that item.
Twin Falls’ recycle stream is different than some places on the West Coast, Baxter said. Geographic location isolates the city from certain kinds of facilities.
The recycling market is getting better, he said. While China hasn’t changed its contamination tolerance, other countries are beginning to accept U.S. recycling. And Chinese paper companies are considering investing in the U.S. by processing closer to the supply, Baxter said. Only time will tell what the market will do.
“Please pay attention to what is recyclable,” Baxter said.
The following items can currently be taken in city bins for recycling:
- Paper: Books, cardboard, newspaper — Break down boxes before putting them in. No pizza boxes, as food grease contaminates the load
- Plastics: Look for recycling numbers 1 and 2 — Bottles only; make sure the opening is smaller than the base
- Aluminum: Cans, foil and oven tins
Questions: Email utilityservice@tfid.org or call 208-735-7249 or 208-735-7250 and leave a message.
