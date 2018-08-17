JEROME — The long runway is reflected in Garth Baker’s aviator sunglasses.
He is sitting in a four-seat, single-engine airplane. It’s cramped, it’s hot and it’s only going to get hotter when he is up in the air.
He starts flipping switches. The propeller is roaring.
“Let’s see if I remember how to fly this thing,” Baker said. “I don’t remember what all these things do but we’ll figure it out.”
Instruments are in the green and he takes off. Flying 89 knots, which is about 102 mph, makes everything on the ground look like it’s in slow motion.
“This isn’t a bad way to spend a Friday afternoon,” Baker said.
Baker is one of the three finalists in the Oticon Focus on People Awards, an award given to people who are changing the perception of what it means to have hearing loss.
Baker lost his hearing in 2002 when a suspect leaned into his patrol car and fired a weapon near his head at his partner. The shots left his ear hair cells damaged and resulted in him having to wear hearing aids.
“I’m lucky he’s a terrible shot,” Baker said.
Baker retired from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 2010.
He returned to his passion of aviation; he began flying at 17-years-old. He was the airport manager in Jerome from May 2015 until June 15 this year.
In January, he started Short Final Aviation, which gives students the chance to fly his plane. He said that there is a need for pilots because of a massive turnover with older pilots right now.
Bill Carberry, the airport manager at the Magic Valley Regional Airport, said that there are more requirements for new pilots and they have to get more hours in the air.
“Garth has filled a niche for additional training,” Carberry said.
Baker said that as an instructor he tries to be flexible with his students’ schedules. He said that he is used to people trying to kill him since his days as a police officer, so being in a plane with first timers isn’t too nerve wracking.
“Aviation fills me with that adrenaline that I had as a cop,” he said.
Oticon is a hearing aid manufacturer. This year is the 20th anniversary of the Oticon Focus on People Awards. Baker received a nomination to be in the running for the award.
A representative with Oticon said that the Focus on People Awards wants to challenge outdated concepts of hearing loss and hopes to open opportunity for people with hearing loss.
First place winners will earn $1,000 cash prize, a $1,000 donation to the charity of their choice, and a pair of Oticon hearing devices.
Second place finalists will receive a $500 cash prize, and third place finalists will get $250.
If he wins the 2018 Focus On People Award, Baker said the $1,000 will go to an organization that helps officers with PTSD.
“I was able to turn that off when I wasn’t on the job,” Baker said. “But some guys need help with dealing with PTSD.”
Voting closes August 24. Winners will be announced in October. You can vote at oticon.com/FOP.
