TWIN FALLS — Hope Abrams is putting out some positive vibes, and the trend is growing.
The 16-year-old Hansen girl recently had a friend take her own life. While Hope said she was down for awhile after her friend’s death, she recently decided to raise the spirits of others in a very practical way.
On July 15, Hope and a few of her friends went out to the Perrine Bridge for the first time with signs bearing positive messages. The group, now known as “Positive Vibes,” was back on Monday, despite the high temperatures.
“You are loved.”
“You are beautiful.”
“Honk if you’re happy.”
The group spent about two hours holding the signs for passing traffic, and received more than 100 honks of support, Hope said.
Her motivation, as a tribute to her friend, is to touch at least one life and prevent a similar tragedy from occurring.
“I realized one sentence, one word can make a difference in someone’s life,” she said.
Jewelian Anderson brought high energy: dancing, waving her sign and singing as northbound traffic passed over the bridge. “I’m all about positive vibes,” she said.
Jammie Hammer held a sign, too, while being a bit more subdued. The concept of sending positive messages to those passing was important. “I get why she’s doing it,” he said of Hope’s idea.
Krystal Pierce, 18, of Hazelton, painted the signs the group uses. Hella Miller, 17, and Ive Rainville, 17, both of Twin Falls, plan to be at the bridge every Monday for the next few weeks.
Hope’s mother, Heather Abrams, gets the word out via Facebook, inviting any and all to join the group.
“I’m trying to get more adults involved,” Abrams said.
She advises those who do come to the bridge to bring plenty of water and sunscreen. The group learned, from the first week, how vital the latter is.
“We got some gnarly sunburns,” Hope chuckled.
That won’t dissuade them from coming out again and again.
“We’ll see what we can do,” Hope said. “We’ll do it however long we can.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.