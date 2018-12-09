PAUL — Five weeks ago, a 23-year-old mother of two young children tried to end her own life.
“I felt I wasn’t worth living,” Mariela Polanco said.
Polanco described the night she almost died as she sat on her couch last week at her home in Paul.
“I was worried about my kids,” she said. As she caressed her 2-year-old son’s forehead, tears welled in her eyes. “I thought if I was gone their world would be a better place.”
Now, in the weeks before Christmas, she wants others who may feel overwhelmed to know they’re not alone.
Thankful to be alive
There are no typical suicides, says Twin Falls psychiatrist Dr. Richard Worst.
“Human beings are unique,” Worst said. “Every human being is different; every reason you can imagine comes into play.”
But many suicides can be prevented if someone recognizes the person’s feelings of hopelessness and despair before it’s too late.
“Most who survive are glad they didn’t die,” Worst said.
Polanco is certainly thankful she is alive, she said. She realized the gravity of what she had done only after she began to feel “loopy.”
Despite knowing about the suicide hotline, Polanco didn’t call it. Nor did she call 911.
“I never even thought about it,” she said.
Instead, Polanco called her boyfriend, who was out of town and didn’t think she was serious.
Then Polanco called a friend.
“She was here quickly,” Polanco said. “She got me in her car and took me to the emergency room.”
Polanco spent the night at the hospital. Staff evaluated her the next day and determined she wasn’t at risk of harming herself again.
“The serious suicide modality is very brief,” Worst said. “The feeling is often fleeting.”
That makes it preventable if the symptoms are recognized in time.
“Knowledge is power,” he said. “If you are prone to depression or become overwhelmed, learn what your triggers are and avoid them.”
Help is a phone call — or text — away
Lori Stewart, spokeswoman for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, has volunteered with the Suicide Prevention Action Network for more than a decade. Local SPAN charters are losing their state sponsorship next month, but many will continue in one form or another.
“We want to keep raising awareness,” Stewart said. “It’s not an easy conversation, but we want to send the message that there is help and hope.”
The local SPAN chapter holds monthly meetings for families who have lost a loved one to suicide.
“So many times we hear ‘I didn’t see the signs,’” Stewart said.
The Crisis Center of South Central Idaho is a relatively new resource for those seeking solutions, she said. The center addresses everything from depression to addiction.
Over the past year, 3,189 clients voluntarily entered the crisis center in Twin Falls, said counselor Tiffany Warren. Of those, 1,023 were classified as “non-episodes,” meaning the clients didn’t need to stay the night.
Nearly 300 entered the center specifically because they were feeling suicidal, Warren said. Alcohol and drugs exacerbate depression, suicidal tendencies and mental disorders, she said.
“We assess every person who comes in the facility for suicidal tendencies,” said Warren, who also specializes in substance abuse. “Our goal is to keep people out of the higher levels of care — like Canyon View, the emergency room, and the justice system.”
Numerous suicide hotlines are available to call for help, but in an emergency, call 911, she said. Also, anyone feeling like they want to harm or kill themselves can text 741741 to chat with a counselor.
Stress and the holiday blues
It’s a common belief that the suicide rate increases during the holidays, but statistics reveal that isn’t so. The rate ebbs and flows with changes in sunlight “primarily rising in the spring and fall — March and April, September and October,” Worst said. “The biology may be related to hibernation residuals in humans.”
Similarly, short daylight hours in the late fall and early winter may contribute to Seasonal Affective Disorder, which tends to go away during the spring and summer. Light therapy is an effective treatment, he said.
But Worst, who has 50 years of psychiatric experience, doesn’t try to explain the causes of depression and suicidal tendencies.
“The biggest danger in the field is to overgeneralize — people tend to want to lump things together,” he said. “I’m not into statistics because suicides are so individual, so personal.”
Instead, his focus is on prevention.
“Suicides are more of a situational event and not necessarily biological,” he said. “Society needs to disconnect suicide from the idea that it is a sign of a mental disorder.
“The biggest risk is hopelessness,” Worst said. “The person needs to feel someone is listening.”
Polanco said she grew up in a family that didn’t talk about their emotions. She learned to stifle her emotions and became depressed.
“I hate crying,” she said.
She tried to talk to family members about her suicidal thoughts when she was young, but no one responded to her attempts to reach out.
Polanco is now seeing a therapist who is teaching her skills to avoid reaching the breaking point again.
“I’ve learned a lot,” she said. “I’ve learned it’s OK to ask for help. I’ve learned to talk about it.
“I’ve learned it’s OK to cry.”
