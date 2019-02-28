FILER — Tom Lancaster has dozens of relatives resting in peace at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery northeast of town. The Lancaster name adorns the headstones of 27 of the graves.
The cemetery has hundreds of graves dating from the early 1900s, and Lancaster, 81, has taken care of them all — including his own, which he doesn't plan to use any time soon.
Lancaster will hand over his tools to the newly formed Filer Cemetery Maintenance District, approved by district voters in November.
Without Lancaster's work, "the cemetery could have turned into sagebrush years ago," Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson told the Times-News.
The Independent Order of Odd Fellows founded the cemetery in 1908 as part of the secret society's mission to "visit the sick, relieve the distressed, bury the dead and educate the orphan."
The Filer IOOF Lodge closed its doors in the mid-1990s, leaving the future of the cemetery in limbo, Lancaster said. So he and a few remaining Odd Fellows created the private nonprofit Filer Cemetery Association Inc. to keep the place running.
A carved stone monument at the site honors "all those lodge members who for so many years took pride in this cemetery," but today only Lancaster is left.
"All the old-timers are gone," he said. "Now I'm the old-timer."
Interim directors needed
Lancaster is not the only person concerned about the cemetery; Shari Hart lives "just next door" and visits the cemetery often.
The cemetery is full of treasured memories, Hart said.
"I've known Tom for a long time and he has worked tirelessly at the cemetery. (Because of Tom), I can walk through the cemetery and think, 'Oh, Jack. Without anyone knowing, you helped so many people,'" she said, explaining that "Jack" helped pay for medicine and groceries when people didn't have enough money. "'And Rod! You let me ride your horses.'"
Lancaster has worried about the cemetery's future for some time now. Last year, he pitched his idea to form a cemetery district to the Twin Falls County Commission.
The commission agreed and, after receiving a petition with the necessary number of signatures, put the cemetery measure on the November ballot.
"I was really excited to see it pass," Johnson said. Commissioners are now looking for an interim board of directors to serve until the next election.
Some of the oldest graves around
Mima Persell and her son-in-law were the first to be buried when the cemetery was created, said Lynn Popplewell, a descendant of the two.
Persell — Popplewell's great-great-grandmother — moved to Idaho from Washington in 1906 with her daughter Cyntha, her son-in-law John Metcilf, and the couple's large family. Persell and Metcilf both died the following year, leaving Cyntha to raise the youngest nine of her 11 children.
Persell and Metcilf were buried in 1907 on the family homestead west of Filer, near Peavey, Popplewell said. Cyntha then had her mother's and her husband's remains reinterred in the IOOF Cemetery when it opened a year later. Many in the Metcilf family now rest in the northwest corner of the cemetery.
Every grave tells a story, Lancaster says.
One man killed his entire family in 1910, fearing the unknown doom that Halley's Comet might bring. That family is buried just south of the Metcilfs.
Lancaster's ancestors arrived early in the 19th century, he said.
"My grandfather on my mother's side located at Sucker Flats in '06, four years before the Lancasters came to Filer from Colorado," he said. "Actually, the Lancasters came by wagon train in 1904, but packed up and went back home until the canal system was finished."
